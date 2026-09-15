Audi Pickup, Govt Guest House: Adult Star's Rourkela Stay Sparks Police Probe In Odisha

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Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Police are now examining who arranged her accommodation and whether the prescribed procedures for allotting rooms at the facility were followed

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Circuit House
Rourkela Circuit House Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rourkela’s government Circuit House is under investigation after an old video of adult actor Tina Nandi’s stay resurfaced online.

  • Nandi claimed she received special treatment, while police are examining who arranged her accommodation and whether required procedures were followed.

  • At least three people have reportedly been questioned, with investigators also examining her luxury-car travel arrangements and the purpose of her visit.

A government Circuit House in Rourkela, Odisha, has come under scrutiny after an old video featuring adult film actor and social media personality Tina Nandi resurfaced online, prompting police to investigate how she was allowed to stay at the government facility.

In the video, Nandi speaks about her stay at the Circuit House on December 1 last year and claims she received special treatment during her visit. Police are now examining who arranged her accommodation and whether the prescribed procedures for allotting rooms at the facility were followed.

According to police sources cited by The Indian Express, at least three people have been questioned in connection with the arrangements, including the son of a retired Superintendent of Police-rank officer.

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Police Probe Accommodation, Luxury Car

Nandi's video shows her travelling from Jharsuguda airport to Rourkela in a luxury Audi. She says the CEO of a company was coming to receive her and that she was in the city for a major project.

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She also showed viewers her room at the Circuit House and spoke about the facility being used by senior government officials.

Police are verifying the circumstances surrounding her accommodation as well as her travel arrangements.

Sources said a local travel operator arranged the Audi at the request of a senior official of a private company in Rourkela. Investigators are examining whether the transportation and accommodation were linked to the commercial engagement for which Nandi visited the city.

Reports said Nandi was in Rourkela for a promotional project involving Gehana Trade Gold Private Limited. In the video, she says: “The owner/CEO of the company is coming himself to receive me in his Audi.”

Who Can Stay At Circuit House?

The probe is also examining whether Nandi was eligible to stay at the government facility and whether the required approvals were obtained.

Circuit Houses are generally meant for senior government officials, ministers, legislators, accredited journalists and other eligible dignitaries, subject to approval by the concerned authorities.

Police are therefore looking into who recommended Nandi's stay, who approved it and whether the prescribed process was followed. The investigation is ongoing.

The controversy comes weeks after another incident at the same facility. In August, Rourkela Police arrested seven people and seized firearms from the government Circuit House. Among those arrested was BJP youth leader Prakash Paswan, who was associated with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. The BJP later suspended Paswan.

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