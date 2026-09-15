UK Break-Up Debate Returns: Scotland, Wales And Northern Ireland Push For Change

Leaders of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru and Sinn Féin signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday calling for greater self-determination and constitutional change in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The agreement does not trigger a referendum or alter the constitutional status of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. Instead, it brings together three nationalist movements whose demands have gained political momentum at a time when questions over devolution and the future of the UK are again becoming more prominent.