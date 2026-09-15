Jharkhand SIR Drive: Villager Accuses Circle Officer Of Tearing Documents And Assault

Sajid, Ansari’s relative, also told The Indian Express that Ansari was scolded and his papers were torn. “Then, we all gathered to speak to him (the officer) and he raised his hands and hit me. This is unfortunate that an official, who is there to help us, indulges in such an unprofessional act. We have already been disturbed by the process for so many months and if the officials will not cooperate, then who will we turn to for assistance?” Sajid said.