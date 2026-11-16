Akshay Kumar has revealed the release date of his next movie, Samuk.
The teaser of Samuk shows Akshay Kumar embroiled in a dangerous mission.
Samuk is being directed by Kanishk Varma.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has released the teaser for his upcoming science fiction thriller, Samuk. Recently, the actor shared the film's motion poster on his Instagram handle. The visual offers a glimpse of Akshay's look in the movie and confirms the film is set for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027.
Akshay Kumar is set on a dangerous mission in Samuk
Akshay Kumar's next movie, Samuk, set for a 2027 release, has been creating a lot of buzz. As seen in the motion poster, a massive hand appears, as if from a giant creature. The motion poster of Samuk hints at the sci-fi elements used in the film. Akshay is also seen standing in the jungle, holding a big gun. The caption suggests his character is gearing up for a dangerous mission. "One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules", reads a part.
Akshay Kumar's fans have not been able to stop appreciating Samuk's motion poster. One fan wrote, "This is something else..OMG!" The actor was also called an "asli hero" (real hero) as a comment read, "Ab hoga comeback. Ye hui na baat (Now that is what I call a comeback.) Blasted.. Akshay Kumar's universe." One die-hard fan also wrote, "Nobody can pull off this genre except Akshay Kumar. Damn, excitement doubles after this."
What to expect from Akshay Kumar's next film, Samuk?
The announcement has piqued fans' curiosity about the movie, touted as a grand theatrical spectacle. The Samuk teaser shows a scary creature revealing its claw in an eerie forest setting. It then shows Akshay Kumar standing alone inside a shadowy, rocky cave. The visuals suggest a survival-horror setting, although the makers have not revealed any details about the creature.
In a new still from the film, Akshay is shown on a dangerous mission against an unknown force. The tone sets the stage for an intense fight against a threat beyond human understanding. The makers in the new motion poster reveal that Samuk also mentioned, "The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option."
Directed by Kanishk Varma the film is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures. According to reports, the film follows an elite security officer assigned to protect the Indian Prime Minister from a dangerous extra-terrestrial creature and an extremist force.
Samuk will also feature Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.