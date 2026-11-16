Akshay Kumar is set on a dangerous mission in Samuk

Akshay Kumar's next movie, Samuk, set for a 2027 release, has been creating a lot of buzz. As seen in the motion poster, a massive hand appears, as if from a giant creature. The motion poster of Samuk hints at the sci-fi elements used in the film. Akshay is also seen standing in the jungle, holding a big gun. The caption suggests his character is gearing up for a dangerous mission. "One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules", reads a part.