Who Is IAS Officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Accused Of Abusing Woman Officer?

A viral video from an October 14 Mission YUVA review meeting allegedly shows IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan abusing subordinate Beenish Wani.
Ranjan reportedly threatened to suspend and dismiss Wani after a disagreement over the National Rural Livelihoods Mission's role.
The reports do not confirm Ranjan's suspension or the initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings against him.
A video of a Jammu and Kashmir government review meeting has triggered demands for action against IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan after he was heard using derogatory language against a woman subordinate, Beenish Wani, and threatening to have her suspended and dismissed from service. The incident, which took place on October 14, has drawn criticism from political leaders and raised questions about the conduct of senior bureaucrats.
Ranjan, the Administrative Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir’s Labour and Employment Department, was chairing a virtual review meeting on Mission YUVA when he questioned Wani about the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in implementing the programme. The exchange escalated after Wani challenged his language and attempted to explain her office’s work.
Ranjan has expressed regret over his remarks but argued that the full meeting should be considered before conclusions are drawn. The department has also issued a clarification about the circulating footage. However, as of October 16, it is not confirmed that formal disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Ranjan.
Who Is Kumar Rajeev Ranjan?
Kumar Rajeev Ranjan is a 2010-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer serving as Administrative Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir’s Labour and Employment Department. His responsibilities include overseeing departmental administration and reviewing the implementation of government programmes.
Ranjan has faced controversies before. Indian Express reported that he was suspended in 2020 following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged arms licence scam.
In 2025, the CBI registered a case concerning allegations that Ranjan and members of his family had accumulated assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, Indian Express reported.
The woman at the centre of the incident, Beenish Wani, is a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer. According to India Today, she is a 2015-batch officer serving as Assistant Director at the Employment and Counselling Centre in Ganderbal.
What Happened During The Mission YUVA Meeting?
The confrontation took place during a review meeting on October 14 to assess progress under Mission YUVA, a government initiative focused on youth empowerment and employment-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Indian Express, the disagreement began when Ranjan questioned NRLM’s involvement in carrying out work assigned to Wani’s office. He challenged the need for the agency’s assistance, while Wani attempted to explain its supporting role and the targets achieved by her office.
The exchange became heated as Ranjan repeatedly interrupted Wani and told her to stop speaking. In the video, Ranjan is heard calling Wani “bloody sh*t” and saying, “I can always talk to you like this.” He also asserted his authority by telling her, “I am your boss, stupid.”
Wani objected to the way she was being addressed and challenged Ranjan’s conduct. She was also heard responding, “To hell with you,” during the confrontation.
India Today reported that Ranjan instructed officials to prepare a suspension order against Wani, record her remarks in the order and write to the General Administration Department seeking her dismissal. He accused her of failing to deliver results and questioned why her office needed NRLM’s assistance.
NDTV reported that Wani confirmed the incident and rejected claims that the video was morphed or generated using artificial intelligence. She said she had joined the meeting virtually from home despite being on leave because of a fractured foot.
“Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that,” Wani told NDTV.
Ranjan offered a qualified apology, saying that if he had said something in the heat of the moment, he was sorry. He also argued that Wani had continued to provoke him despite his requests for her to remain silent.
“If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?” he asked, urging people to watch the entire hour-long meeting before reaching a conclusion.
The confrontation raised questions about Ranjan’s conduct during an official review and the threat to suspend and dismiss Wani.
Political Outrage And The Department’s Response
The incident prompted criticism from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
According to Indian Express, National Conference leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah criticised Ranjan for threatening Wani’s career after she objected to his language. “He raised his voice. She raised her dignity.”
Ruhullah also tagged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, warning against retaliatory action against Wani. He linked the incident to broader concerns about the treatment of local officers within Jammu and Kashmir’s administration.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded Ranjan’s immediate suspension. She condemned the remarks and called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Lieutenant Governor to intervene.
“Decency demands this man be suspended immediately. You are quick to fire Kashmiri employees. Hope you use the same yardstick here,” Mufti wrote on X, according to Indian Express.
PDP leader and Pulwama legislator Waheed Para also criticised the incident. Calling it deeply unfortunate, he said that if a woman officer could be threatened and treated this way, it raised questions about how ordinary people might be treated.
NDTV reported that the Labour and Employment Department stressed the importance of mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum in official interactions. The department described the circulating clips as unverified, warned that selectively edited footage could create a misleading impression of the meeting, and said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion under applicable rules and regulations. It did not announce a specific disciplinary action against Ranjan.
As of now it is not confirmed that Ranjan has been suspended or that formal disciplinary proceedings have begun against him over the incident.
The department’s statement leaves open the question of what action the administration will take. Ranjan has expressed regret over his remarks while maintaining that the full context of the meeting should be considered. India Today also reported calls from members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services fraternity for accountability over the alleged abuse and threat to Wani’s employment.