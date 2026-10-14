BFI Power Struggle Explodes: Pramod Kumar Alleges Intimidation, Ajay Singh Camp Hits Back

Pramod Kumar accused Ajay Singh and Col. Arun Malik of intimidation over a no-confidence motion
Malik denied the allegations, including claims of threats and email access revocation
Kumar proposed an October 28 meeting, but Malik called it unconstitutional
The power struggle within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) intensified on Tuesday after secretary general Pramod Kumar accused president Ajay Singh and executive director Col. Arun Malik of using threats and intimidation to derail a proposed no-confidence motion against Singh.
Malik rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless.
The latest confrontation centres on Kumar's plan to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28 to put the proposed motion against Singh to a vote. However, Malik has challenged the validity of the meeting, arguing that it would violate the federation's constitution.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated October 13, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, Kumar alleged a "serious governance breakdown" within the national boxing body.
He claimed that a majority of affiliated state units and executive committee members had formally sought a no-confidence motion against the president.
“As the duly elected Secretary General of BFI, I am bound by the Federation’s constitution to honour these requisitions and carry out the democratic mandate of our member units,” Kumar wrote.
He further alleged that Singh, through Malik, was continuing to oversee the federation's day-to-day functioning and issue instructions despite the proposed motion against the president.
"Basic sports governance and the rules of Natural Justice require that an office bearer facing a motion of No Confidence must not use executive power to defeat or disrupt that process," Kumar wrote in the letter.
Accusing the duo of attempting to obstruct the process, Kumar alleged that threats had been directed at him as well as state associations supporting the motion. He claimed the associations faced the prospect of suspension and the replacement of their elected bodies with ad hoc committees.
“This criminal intimidation also targets our affiliated state units. Member associations across the country face intense pressure and threats of suspension, including, but not limited to, threats of ad hoc committees replacing them if they support the no-confidence motion.”
Kumar also raised concerns about his access to the federation's official email account, alleging that it had been withdrawn without his knowledge or consent. He claimed the move was hindering his ability to discharge his responsibilities and raised questions about the security of official federation records.
"The hostility has grown so intense that I hold grave concerns for my personal safety as well. If any physical harm comes to me, Ajay Singh and Col. (Retd) Arun Malik must be held directly accountable for the said harm to me," Kumar wrote.
Malik denied the allegations, including the claim that Kumar's email access had been revoked.
"Nobody has revoked his email access. He can get it checked, we have no issues," Malik told PTI.
Dismissing the accusations of intimidation, Malik said, "All these allegations are baseless and not true. We have done no such thing."
He also maintained that the proposed October 28 SGM could not proceed, insisting that the meeting would be unconstitutional.
"There can't be a meeting because it is unconstitutional. Even if some people gather to meet, it will have no relevance because it is not as per the constitution," Malik told PTI.
The exchange marks a fresh escalation in the dispute over the BFI's leadership, with Kumar invoking the federation's constitutional procedures to press for a no-confidence vote, while Malik has questioned the legality of the proposed meeting.