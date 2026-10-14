BFI Power Struggle Escalates: Secretary General Pramod Kumar Suspended Over Financial Irregularity Allegations

BFI president Ajay Singh suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar pending an inquiry
Allegations include financial irregularities and non-cooperation with investigations
The move comes amid a dispute over a no-confidence motion against Singh
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar with immediate effect over allegations of financial irregularities, failure to cooperate with investigations and misuse of authority.
The suspension will remain in place pending an inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority.
BFI president Ajay Singh issued the order on Tuesday, listing several allegations against Kumar, including the issuance of a broadcasting work order without the required approval, non-cooperation with an inquiry into a national championship's cancellation and an attempt to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president.
"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," read the order, in possession of PTI.
The federation stressed that the action was temporary and "shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations".
The suspension marks another escalation in the ongoing tussle within the BFI.
On Monday, Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director Col. Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" in connection with the proposed no-confidence motion. Malik dismissed the allegations as "baseless".
BFI Questions Pinnacle Broadcasting Deal
The financial allegations against Kumar centre partly on a dispute involving Pinnacle Broadcast Productions and its work at the World Boxing Finals Cup in Greater Noida in November 2025.
According to the suspension order, the federation has received notices from Pinnacle seeking approximately Rs 1.5 crore for broadcasting services provided during the tournament.
Singh's order questioned the authenticity of a letter forwarded by Kumar, which stated that the company had committed Rs 2 crore towards sponsorship and broadcasting for the event. Pinnacle has denied making such a commitment.
"The Federation has recently received notices from Pinnacle Broadcast Productions making a claim for Rs. 1.5 crore (approx.) for broadcasting undertaken in the World Boxing Final's Cup, Greater Noida, November 2025. "Whereas, the understanding as per the letter forwarded by you to the President was that Pinnacle had committed and assured Rs. 2 crore for the sponsorship and broadcasting of the event."
"Pinnacle has now categorically denied making any such commitment, which raises serious doubt as to the authenticity of the letter that you personally represented Pinnacle had issued."
The order also alleged that Kumar had signed a broadcasting work order without obtaining approval from the BFI finance committee.
Inquiry Into National Championship Cancellation
Another issue cited by Singh was Kumar's alleged failure to cooperate with an inquiry into the cancellation of the BFI Elite Men and Women Open Boxing Championship, which was scheduled to be held in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, from August 16 to 23.
An inquiry committee was formed on August 17 to investigate the cancellation. However, according to the suspension order, Kumar repeatedly sought additional time and failed to answer the committee's questions.
"...you have been repeatedly seeking time and have failed to respond to the notice issued to you and the specific questions raised by the duly constituted Inquiry Committee."
Dispute Over No-Confidence Motion Intensifies
The suspension comes as the conflict between Singh and Kumar deepens over efforts to remove the BFI president.
Kumar last week called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28, claiming that a majority of affiliated state units supported a no-confidence motion against Singh.
In the suspension order, Singh accused Kumar of issuing cease-and-desist notices against senior federation officials, sending show-cause notices and attempting to convene a meeting without the necessary authorisation.
"It is deeply concerning that, instead of cooperating with the ongoing investigations, you have purported to issue cease-and-desist notices against senior officials of the BFI, show cause notices and a notice purporting to convene a meeting to move a no confidence motion against the President," the order read.
The order stated that the BFI Constitution did not authorise Kumar to issue such notices without the required approval or independently convene special general meetings.
Singh further alleged that Kumar had sent communications to BFI officials and staff asking them to disregard the president's authority while asserting that he was in charge of the federation's administration.
As part of the interim suspension, Kumar has been barred from carrying out his responsibilities as secretary general, issuing communications on behalf of the BFI and accessing official records connected to the inquiry.
"Any attempt to violate the instant order of suspension, obstruct the inquiry, misuse the authority of BFI or interfere with its proceedings shall be viewed seriously and may invite further disciplinary action in accordance with the BFI Constitution and applicable rules and regulations."
The allegations against Kumar are yet to be conclusively determined, with the suspension order explicitly stating that it is not a final finding on the matter.