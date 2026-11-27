Sabita Toppo wins 100m hurdles gold at the BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics 2026
India’s medal tally soared to 14 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze
Sri Lanka remain second with four golds
India continued their dominance at the inaugural BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Meet 2026, adding eight gold medals on Day 2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
Hurdler Sabita Toppo led the charge with a comfortable victory in the women's 100m hurdles, while Shiny Gladssia secured silver to complete an Indian one-two.
Toppo clocked 13.86 seconds to win the gold, finishing ahead of Gladssia, who recorded 14.03 seconds. Sri Lanka's P.G.M.S Gunathilaka claimed bronze in 14.34 seconds. The race saw a disrupted start, with Odisha's Sumaya Zaman disqualified following a second false start.
The 21-year-old Toppo, who has also competed in sprint and relay events, has a personal best of 13.75 seconds, recorded at the senior state championships in Cuttack in June 2026.
She will now look to build on the performance ahead of the national competitions and potential qualification for international events.
India's gold-medal tally rose to 14, taking their overall medal count to 30, comprising 14 gold, 12 silver and four bronze medals. Sri Lanka remained second with four gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals, while Bangladesh occupied third place with one silver and one bronze.
Nepal had one silver, while Bhutan and Myanmar were yet to open their medal accounts.
India Add Eight Gold Medals
India began their second-day campaign with Roshan Shaikh winning the men's 110m hurdles in 14.15 seconds. Sri Lanka's Sandun Koshala Wijayalath finished second in 14.37 seconds, while India's Rahul Rithik settled for bronze with a timing of 14.48 seconds.
There was an all-Indian contest in the men's discus throw, where Vaibhav upset pre-event favourite Bharatpreet Singh to claim gold. Vaibhav registered a best throw of 51.97m, while Bharatpreet managed 49.63m. Sri Lanka's S.G.L.B. Bojith Gunasekara completed the podium with 44.55m.
Sadhana Ravi added another gold for India in the women's triple jump. The Asian junior silver medallist produced a best effort of 13.24m to finish ahead of Bangladesh's Swapna Khatun, who came close with 13.22m. Sri Lanka's LSW Arachchi took bronze with 12.96m.
India also enjoyed success in the women's 400m, with Tanu Chaudhary winning gold in 53.87 seconds. Sri Lanka's Araliya Sathsar Geeganage finished second in 54.09 seconds, followed by compatriot Jithma Wijethunga in 54.99 seconds.
Prachi Devkar secured gold in the women's 1500m with a timing of 4:31.48. India's Rashi followed her across the finish line in 4:32.15 to take silver, while Sri Lanka's NS Gimhani claimed bronze in 4:34.19.
The women's javelin throw also produced an Indian one-two, with Poonam winning gold after registering 53.86m. Durva Shewale took silver with 46.96m, while Sri Lanka's YT Hansani finished third with 45.42m.
In the men's 5000m, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale added another gold to India's tally with a timing of 14:42.84. Nepal's Mingmar Singi Tamang secured silver in 14:52.82, while India's Satyam finished third in 14:59.26.
Sri Lanka Claim Two Golds
Sri Lanka added two gold medals to their tally on Thursday, with victories in the men's 400m and women's high jump.
Praveen Salamuthu won the men's 400m in 46.74 seconds, finishing ahead of India's Ankul, who clocked 47.12 seconds. Sri Lanka's Iresh Maduwanth Bogodalage took bronze in 47.47 seconds.
In the women's high jump, D.K.M.D Abeyrathne cleared 1.73m to secure gold. India's Mohur Mukherjee finished second with a clearance of 1.69m, while Sri Lanka's Kuda Vithanage Gayesha also cleared 1.69m to take bronze.
With eight gold medals added on Thursday, India have strengthened their position at the top of the standings heading into the final day of the three-day competition.