Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today
In his career of 34 years, he acted in over 150 films
The actor penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans and everyone who has been part of his journey
Actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older on Tuesday, September 9. To mark the special occasion, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Khiladi Kumar. On his 58th birthday, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans, well-wishers and colleagues.
In his career of 34 years, Akshay has starred in over 150 films. In his note, he thanked everyone who believed in and supported him throughout his journey in Bollywood.
He started the note by wishing everyone 'Good morning' and wrote, "58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.
To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay Jai Mahakal 🙏🏼(sic)".
Towards the end of his post, he thanked the "very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing" his life’s work for his fans.
Nanda made the artwork that Akshay shared alongside the post. It featured the most iconic characters of the actor from his filmography.
Akshay's recent releases include Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa. He will be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3, both helmed by Priyadarshan.