58 Years In The Making: Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans On His Birthday; Says 'I Am Nothing Without You’

Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for his fans and colleagues in the industry for believing in and supporting him throughout his journey in Bollywood.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Akshay Kumar birthday
Akshay Kumar pens a note for fans and everyone who has been with him in his journey Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today

  • In his career of 34 years, he acted in over 150 films

  • The actor penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans and everyone who has been part of his journey

Actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older on Tuesday, September 9. To mark the special occasion, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Khiladi Kumar. On his 58th birthday, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans, well-wishers and colleagues.

Akshay Kumar pens a note on his birthday

In his career of 34 years, Akshay has starred in over 150 films. In his note, he thanked everyone who believed in and supported him throughout his journey in Bollywood.

He started the note by wishing everyone 'Good morning' and wrote, "58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting.
To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay Jai Mahakal 🙏🏼(sic)".

Priyadarshan on retirement - Instagram
Priyadarshan Confirms Mohanlal's Cameo In Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan; Hints At Retirement After His 100th Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Towards the end of his post, he thanked the "very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing" his life’s work for his fans.

Nanda made the artwork that Akshay shared alongside the post. It featured the most iconic characters of the actor from his filmography.

Have a look at the post here.

Akshay Kumar work front

Akshay's recent releases include Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa. He will be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3, both helmed by Priyadarshan.

Published At:
Tags

