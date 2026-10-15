Bengaluru Police Urged to Scrap Sonu Nigam Event Amid Regional Pride Row

The incident took place in April 2025, when Sonu Nigam performed at East Point College in Bengaluru. An audience member asked him to sing in Kannada. Irked by the request, the singer responded: “The best songs I have sung are in Kannada... I didn’t like it when a boy asked me to sing in Kannada. He was so rudely threatening, ‘Kannada, Kannada.’ This is the reason for the Pahalgam attack.”