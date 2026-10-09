Awarapan 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s ₹213-Crore Hit Online

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

With the sequel now streaming, here is where to watch it online and what to know about its box-office run.

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Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 OTT Release Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Awarapan 2 OTT release brings Emraan Hashmi’s ₹213.01-crore film to Prime Video.

  • Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

  • The sequel follows Shivam from Rajasthan into a dangerous Bangkok cartel war.

Awarapan 2's OTT release gives fans another chance to watch Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the original film. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Hashmi. After its theatrical run, the film is now available to stream online.

Awarapan 2 now streaming on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announced the film’s streaming arrival through a promotional video featuring Hashmi. The announcement invited viewers to reunite with the character, with the caption, “Toh phir aao ek baar phir Shivam Pandit se milne (So, come and meet Shivam Pandit once again).”

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The video referenced a popular meme, showing Hashmi going about his day with a serious expression while listening to Tera Mera Rishta, one of the original film's memorable songs.

The announcement has sparked fresh interest in the film, with fans revisiting its music and Emraan Hashmi’s performance as Shivam Pandit. The return of Tera Mera Rishta in the promotional video has also brought back memories of the original film, which continues to enjoy a loyal following years after its release.

Awarapan 2: Story, cast and box office

The sequel follows Shivam as he grieves at his lover Aaliyah’s grave in a remote Rajasthan village, questioning his purpose and carrying the guilt of his past. An unexpected bond briefly offers him hope, but he is pulled into a cartel war in Bangkok and forced to confront the criminal world he left behind.

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Written by Nitin Kakkar, Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, the film is produced by Vishesh Films. Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky also play pivotal roles.

The 2007 original, directed by Mohit Suri, initially underperformed but later developed a cult following. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned ₹213.01 crore worldwide.

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The sequel was released in cinemas in August and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

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