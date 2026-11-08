Youth Olympic Games 2026: Taniya Settles For Silver In Women's 75kg Beach Wrestling

Taniya wins silver in the women's 75kg beach wrestling event at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games
She loses 1-2 in the final after winning all four bouts on her way to the gold-medal clash
The silver marks India's maiden beach wrestling medal at the Youth Olympic Games
Taniya's impressive run at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games ended just short of a gold medal as the Indian wrestler went down to China's Zhao Min in the women's 75kg beach wrestling final on Saturday.
She lost the title bout 1-2 to take home silver, having won all four of her matches leading up to the summit clash.
Taniya started the final on the front foot, opening up a 1-0 lead against Zhao. However, the Chinese wrestler fought her way back into the contest, levelled the score and secured the winning point to claim the title through Victory by Points (VPO).
The Indian had been in excellent form throughout the competition. She began with a 3-1 victory over Germany's Mia Mauer in Group B and followed it up with an identical scoreline against Greece's Vasiliki Karavanou at Saly Beach West. Both bouts ended in wins through technical superiority.
Taniya carried that confidence into the knockout stages, where she beat Estonia's Merily Vaester 4-1 in the quarter-finals. A 3-1 victory over the United States' Matilda Ann Hruby in the semi-finals then earned her a place in the gold-medal contest.
Beach Wrestling Makes Its Youth Olympic Debut
The 2026 edition in Dakar, Senegal, marks the first time beach wrestling has featured at the Youth Olympic Games. The discipline is contested on a sand surface within a circular arena measuring seven metres in diameter.
Each bout lasts a maximum of three minutes. Wrestlers can secure victory by reaching three points or executing a decisive throw that lands their opponent on their back, making the format particularly fast-paced and demanding.