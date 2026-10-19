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Asian Para Games 2026: Kokila Settles For Silver In Women's J2 -52kg Judo Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India’s Kokila won silver in women’s J2 -52kg judo after beating China’s world champion Yi Liu in the semifinals, while Kapil Parmar claimed bronze in men’s J1 -70kg at the Asian Para Games 2026

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Asian Para Games 2026: Kokila Settles For Silver In Womens J2 -52kg Judo Final
India’s Kokila won silver in the women’s J2 -52kg judo event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • India’s Kokila won silver in the women’s J2 -52kg judo event at the Asian Para Games 2026 after losing to Kyrgyzstan’s Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy in the final

  • Kokila reached the final by defeating China’s reigning world champion Yi Liu 1-0 in the semifinals

  • India’s Kapil Parmar clinched bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg category after beating Indonesia’s Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout

India’s Kokila clinched the silver medal in the women’s J2 -52kg judo event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, October 19, after losing to Kyrgyzstan’s Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy in the final.

Kokila entered the gold medal bout after producing an impressive performance in the semifinals, where she overcame China’s reigning world champion Yi Liu in a closely contested encounter.

Competing at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, the Indian judoka secured a narrow 1-0 victory to book her place in the final and guarantee herself at least a silver medal.

The semifinal win set up a title clash against Ulanbek Kyzy, with Kokila aiming to convert her strong run into a gold medal for India. However, the final proved to be a brief contest, as the Kyrgyz judoka secured victory by Ippon in just 21 seconds to claim the top spot on the podium.

Kokila had to settle for silver following the defeat, while Ulanbek Kyzy took gold for Kyrgyzstan. Despite missing out on the title, Kokila's victory over the reigning world champion in the semifinals was a key moment in her campaign at the continental para-sport event.

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The J2 classification in para judo is reserved for partially sighted athletes. The discipline tests competitors' grip, balance and tactical awareness as they attempt to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Kokila's run to the final saw her overcome high-level opposition before securing a place among the medal winners.

Meanwhile, India's Kapil Parmar secured a bronze medal in the men's J1 -70kg category on Monday. Parmar defeated Indonesia's Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout to finish on the podium, adding another medal to India's para judo tally at the Games.

Kokila's silver and Parmar's bronze marked a productive day for India in judo at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, with both athletes finishing among the medal winners in their respective categories.

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