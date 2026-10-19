Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Asian Para Games 2026: Kapil Parmar Wins Judo Bronze, Defeats Rafli Ahnaf Shidqi In Just 1 Minute 9 Seconds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Indian judoka Kapil Parmar won bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg category at the Asian Para Games on Monday in the playoff bout here, beating Indonesia’s Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi after a semifinal loss to Junaedi. The medal marked a return to the podium after his silver in the previous edition.

image Prefer on Google
Kapil-Parmar-X-Photo
India para athlete Kapil Parmar Photo: X/SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • Kapil Parmar won bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg category at the Asian Para Games on Monday

  • He beat Indonesia’s Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi 1-0 in the bronze-medal playoff bout

  • Parmar had lost 0-1 to Indonesia’s Junaedi in the semifinal before entering the playoff

Indian judoka Kapil Parmar won bronze in the men's J1 -70kg category at the Asian Para Games on Monday. He defeated Indonesia's Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout.

This marks his second medal at the Asian Para Games as he won the silver medal in the previous edition of the Games.

This time, he took bronze after falling in the semifinal but recovering in the playoff.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 19), Day 4

Parmar's route to bronze had a setback first. He lost 0-1 to Indonesia's Junaedi in the semifinal and dropped into the playoff for third place.

He then beat Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi 1-0 in the bronze-medal contest. Parmar sealed it with one Ippon, the highest scoring move in judo, which wins the match instantly.

The bout ended fast. The contest lasted just over a minute.

Mona Agarwal Sets Games Record For Gold, Avani Lekhara Wins Silver As India Open Medal Account At Asian Para Games 2026

By Outlook Sports Desk

Parmar did not hide his disappointment. "I came here with the intent of winning gold but ended with a bronze. Fortune was not with me today as far as gold is concerned but I am grateful for this bronze. I have worked very hard and this is the first medal that I have in a long time," Kapil said.

Related Content
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Settles For Silver In Badminton AT Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - | Photo: FILE
India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Roshibina Devi defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 to reach the women's 60kg wushu final. - manipur_police/X

The medal carried personal weight too. Kapil's mother has not been keeping well for a while, adding to the emotion around his finish.

Even so, the bronze gave him another major podium finish. It also extended a run of medals in top events.

Who Is Mona Agarwal? Shooter Who Won India's First Gold Medal At Asian Para Games 2026

By Outlook Sports Desk

Classification And Record

The J1 category is for athletes with severe visual impairment. It covers conditions ranging from total blindness to minimal light perception.

Parmar had also won bronze at the 2024 Paralympics. That result had already placed him among India's leading para judokas.

His record goes back further. He won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, underlining his consistency across major competitions.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories