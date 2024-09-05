Sports

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus

Follow the live scores and Indian-event updates from the eighth day of Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

India's gold-winning para archer Harvinder Singh in action at Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Thursday (September 5), the eighth day of the Paris 2024 Games. India is just one podium finish away from the coveted 25-medal tally promised by Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia before the Games, and the contingent could well get there today. Individual archery gold medallist Harvinder Singh will be back in action alongside Pooja in the mixed team event, while shooting medallist Mona Agarwal and her teammate Sidhartha Babu will compete in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualifying round. There will also be Indian interest in athletics, judo and powerlifting events later. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here
Paris Paralympics Day 8 Live Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?

On Wednesday, September 4, Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India achieved a historic milestone by winning four medals—two gold and two silver. This brought their total medal count to 24, propelling them to 13th place in the standings.  

Around 65 medal events took place yesterday at the Para Games 2024, including 19 in athletics and 13 in swimming. China remain in the lead with a total of 135 medals, including 62 gold. Great Britain follows with 33 gold medals and a total of 74 medals. Check all the medal winners of yesterday HERE.

As far as the Indian contingent is concerned, Day 8 begins at 1pm IST when para shooters Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal take part in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualifying round. It will be followed by archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja contesting their mixed team round of 16 match at 1:50pm, and judoka Kokila Kaushilate taking the mat for her women's 48kg J2 quarter-final bout at around 2pm. You can check out the detailed schedule HERE.

