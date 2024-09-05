India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus

Paris Paralympics Day 8 Live Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?
On Wednesday, September 4, Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India achieved a historic milestone by winning four medals—two gold and two silver. This brought their total medal count to 24, propelling them to 13th place in the standings.
Around 65 medal events took place yesterday at the Para Games 2024, including 19 in athletics and 13 in swimming. China remain in the lead with a total of 135 medals, including 62 gold. Great Britain follows with 33 gold medals and a total of 74 medals. Check all the medal winners of yesterday HERE.
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates:
As far as the Indian contingent is concerned, Day 8 begins at 1pm IST when para shooters Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal take part in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualifying round. It will be followed by archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja contesting their mixed team round of 16 match at 1:50pm, and judoka Kokila Kaushilate taking the mat for her women's 48kg J2 quarter-final bout at around 2pm. You can check out the detailed schedule HERE.