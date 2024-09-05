Paris Paralympics Day 7: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally

On Wednesday, September 4, Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India achieved a historic milestone by winning four medals—two gold and two silver. This brought their total medal count to 24, propelling them to 13th place in the standings. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Around 65 medal events took place yesterday at the Para Games 2024, including 19 in athletics and 13 in swimming. China remain in the lead with a total of 135 medals, including 62 gold. Great Britain follows with 33 gold medals and a total of 74 medals.
Highlights of Paris Paralympics Day 7
On the seventh day, Indian para-athlete Harvinder Singh's comeback victory in the men’s individual recurve open event gained headlines. From a ninth-place position in the initial ranking round, he surged to claim gold, becoming India’s first Paralympic or Olympic archery gold medallist.
In athletics, India witnessed a one-two finish in the men’s club throw F51 event, with Dharambir and Pranav Soorma securing gold and silver, respectively.
Jessica Long of the United States won her 30th Paralympic medal on Wednesday, capturing yet another gold in the women’s 400m freestyle S8. This ensures that she has won at least one gold medal at every Paralympic Games since Athens 2004.
It was an action-packed, exhilarating day. Check out the medal winners from all the events that took place on Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, HERE.
Who Won Medals For India Yesterday (Day 7, Paris Paralympics)
In Para Athletics, the Men’s Shot Put F46 event saw India claim a silver medal with Sachin Sarjerao Khilari achieving a throw of 16.32m.
In the Men’s Club Throw, Dharambir won the gold with touching the mark of 34.92m, while Pranav Soorma bagged the silver with a throw of 34.59m.
It was Harvinder Singh who emerged victorious in the Archery Men’s Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match, defeating Lukasz Ciszek of Poland with a 6-0 score to win the yellow shining medal for India.