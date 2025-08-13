How To Watch Taylor Swift's Debut On Kelces' 'New Heights' Podcast

Taylor Swift's appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast debuts on August 13, 2025
The episode with the Kelce brothers airs at 7 p.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. IST
Promotional teasers hint at Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift's eagerly awaited appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast will be accessible to Indian fans. The Kelce brothers' episode premieres at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which is 4:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 14, 2025.
Viewers can stream the full video on YouTube, while audio access is available via major podcast services, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify, and the Wondery app, all accessible across India.
Ahead of the episode, the 'New Heights' podcast teased Swift's participation with a 13-second Instagram clip featuring banter between Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift joins both Travis and Jason Kelce, and the episode will include the 'premiere of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”'.
The release strategy included social media-driven teasers and playful promotional content, such as a tongue-in-cheek 'excuse letter' posted by the Kelce brothers, which offered fans a humorous way to request time off to experience the episode.
Anticipated Impact And Audience Reach
This marks Swift’s first podcast appearance with the Kelce brothers and will likely draw considerable global attention.
The singer's guest appearance could break previous listener and viewer records for podcasts. Parallels exist with Donald Trump’s highly viewed Joe Rogan episode in 2021. Social media buzz and advance press suggest 'New Heights' might see considerable engagement, especially since Swift has a large fanbase.
Her partnership with Travis Kelce brings unique cross-audience appeal.