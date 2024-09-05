Other Sports

Harvinder Singh-Pooja Jatyan Archery, Paralympics 2024 Highlights: Indian Pair Beats Aussie Rivals 5-4 In Paris Thriller; Enters Quarter-Finals

Catch the highlights of the para archery mixed team recurve open round of 16 semi-at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
5 September 2024
5 September 2024
India's gold-winning archer Harvinder Singh in action at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: AP
Harvinder Singh, fresh from winning an individual gold the previous night, advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed team recurve archery alongside Pooja Jayanta. The Indian pair defeated Australia’s Taymon Kenton and Amanda Jennings 5-4 after a draw in the hard-fought round of 16. Now, their next opponents are Milena Olszewska and Lukasz Ciszek from Poland, with the match scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time

The round of 16 mixed team match will begin at around 1:50 pm IST. It is the second match of the day, with a 1:30pm IST start. You can check out India's detailed sport-wise schedule for today HERE.

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Know Your Athletes 

The 33-year-old Harvinder Singh of India had clinched nation's first para archery gold on Wednesday at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating Lukasz Ciszek of Poland 6-0 in the men’s recurve archery final.

In a separate event, Pooja competed in the women's recurve open quarterfinals on Tuesday. Despite leading by two sets, she was defeated 4-6 by China’s Wu Chunyan.

Today, both Harvinder Singh and Pooja have come together with the aim of securing another medal for India in archery.

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: How Is Archery Played?

The archery events begin with a ranking round where the archers shoot 72 arrows  (12 “ends” of six arrows each) over distances of 50m or 70m. Each athlete is provided with four minutes to shoot their six arrows. Once the ranking is decided, the archers compete head-to-head in elimination rounds consisting of five ends, where the athletes use three arrows per end.

The size of the target differs depending on the events's distance. In recurve events, a 122 cm target is used at 70m distance.

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: More On The Indian Gold Medalist

Hailing from a family of farmers from Ajit Nagar in Haryana, Harvinder Singh faced significant adversity early in life.

When he was just one and a half years old, he contracted dengue and received injections for treatment. Unfortunately, the side effects of these injections resulted in a loss of function in his legs.

Despite this early challenge, he found a passion for archery after getting inspiration from 2012 London Paralympics.

He made his debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championship, finishing seventh.

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Takes Lead

India take a 2-0 lead against Australia in the first set.

Here's the score: (Left - India, Right - Autralia)

Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score
Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score Screengrab

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Shots 4-0!

In the second set of the mixed team recurve archery Round of 16, team India scored another bullseye, extending their lead to 4-0.

Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score
Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score Screengrab

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Aussies Get The Third Set!

In the third set, Australians Taymon Kenton and Amanda Jennings managed to open their points account. However, they are still trailing, with India maintaining a 4-2 lead.

Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score
Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score Screengrab

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: DRAW! 

WHAT A GAME! both the teams are on point now!

After a 4-4 draw in the mixed team recurve archery match, the outcome will be decided in a tiebreaker round.

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja WINS! 

And India finally clinched the match 5-4 against Australia after a hard-fought battle.

Here's the fifth set score:

Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score
Paris Paralympics India Vs Australia Archery Score Screengrab

India Vs Australia Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Quaterfinals Update

The Indian archers Harvinder and Pooja will return to action today itself for the quarterfinals of Mixed Team Recurve Open slated for 6:30 PM IST.

Harvinder-Pooja's Quarterfinal Opponent

In the quarterfinal of the Mixed Team Recurve Open, the Indian pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan will take on the Polish duo of Milena Olszewska and Lukasz Ciszek at Les Invalides at 6:30 PM. The match will be available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and the official YouTube channel of the Paris Paralympics.

