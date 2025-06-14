Reel-ing Them In: Cricket In The Age Of Social Media

Cricket is no longer just about bat and ball, fours and sixes―it’s about algorithms, engagement and going viral. There was a time when the sport revolved around four factors―cricketers, commentators, stadiums and fans. But the game has evolved. Now, it hums with reaction videos, trending hashtags, viral moments and digital stardom. There’s a new team in play: the influencers.
In the age of smartphones and social media, where scrolling begins even before brushing your teeth, digital creators have carved out their own space in the game that is treated as a festival in India. Open Instagram during a tight run-chase, and chances are you’ll see a reel capturing the drama before the next ball is bowled. Whether it’s a reaction video to a nail-biting finish, a meme about a dropped catch, or a reel depicting the vibe at the stadium, these social media influencers are now as much a part of the cricket experience as the players on the field.
And it’s not just random fan pages we’re talking about. These are professional influencers―creators handpicked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to be the digital faces of their teams. Take for instance Shubham Gaur, in the Lucknow Super Giants jersey, cracking jokes with cricketers whom most fans only dream of meeting. Or that unmistakable moustached man in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kit―‘Mr. Nags’, AKA Danish Sait―spinning his hilarious brand of chaos from inside the team’s bubble.
Then there’s Sahiba Bali, turning heads in a Punjab Kings (PBKS) jersey, hosting shows like “Kandid with Kings”, where she gets players to open up in the most unfiltered way. And joining this growing cast are Jasmeet Singh Bhatia with his witty comedy and Piyush Sharma with his creativity, both turning every day cricket moments into viral content.
Because that’s what fans crave―not just stats and match highlights, but behind-the-scenes banter, the off-duty quirks, the very real, very candid side of their cricketing idols.
Each team in India’s world-famous cricket league now comes with its own social media squad―a crew armed with cameras, captions, trends and a stream of ideas. From quirky quizzes and fun games to collaborations with stars like AP Dhillon and Harleen Deol, these creators shape the everyday content that fans love. Some franchises have seen their online engagement triple in a single season, just like the PBKS, who’ve cracked the code on content. But why does any of this matter?
As mentioned earlier, cricket has always revolved around four key pillars, in which it’s the fans who truly hold it all together. Without them, the cheers fade, the energy dies, and—let’s be honest—who’s buying the tickets? Fan engagement is the foundation of the entire sporting ecosystem. And somehow, influencers have become the bridge keeping that fandom thriving—online, 24X7.
Need proof? Meet the PBKS’ social media team. During the IPL 2025 season, they rolled out over 650 videos, racking up a staggering 3.6 billion views and attracting two million new followers. The fan engagement tripled compared to the previous season. They say that matching the die-hard fandom of season’s winners, RCB, isn’t easy, but PBKS came remarkably close. In fact, at certain periods, or on the day of the final, the engagement ratio tipped 51:49 in favour of the franchise co-owned by Preity Zinta.
Entering The Influencers Era
So, how exactly do influencers fit into sports? “The first task is hiring the right people—and that’s no small job. PBKS have worked with influencers since 2021, but back then, things just weren’t clicking the way we hoped,” says Varun Karkera, who heads the social media operations for PBKS.
Enter Jasmeet and Piyush—two stand-up comedians by profession, but hardcore cricket fans at heart. “Whenever I watched a match, I’d instantly get ideas. That moment could be a meme, this moment could turn into a reel, that player deserves a hype video,” says Jasmeet, who now boasts over 107K followers on Instagram. Piyush, who has around 30K followers, feels the same way. Eventually, the duo reached out to PBKS’ digital team. The fit was instant, and they were brought on board.
“Shikhar Dhawan took me to the room of players and said, ‘Mahaul banao’ (set the vibe),” laughs Jasmeet. Meeting the Indian southpaw is a dream for millions, but for Jasmeet and Piyush, it marked the beginning of something much bigger. “It was the first time I’d ever met a cricketer in real life,” Jasmeet recalls. “And now, the entire PBKS team feels like family. That’s how destiny works.”
How do they keep fans engaged? And where do all these content ideas come from? “Look, the players aren’t always available—they have to train, rest and recover. But during that downtime, fan engagement can’t stop. We have to keep the buzz alive and make it a two-way street for the fans on social media. That’s where influencers come in,” explains Varun.
Jasmeet breaks it down further: “The goal is also to give players their due spotlight. Earlier, broadcasters and commentators would do that on TV—but they had only a limited three to four-hour window during the match, including the pre and post-match events. Not everyone got talked about. That format might have made stars out of players like Shreyas Iyer or Josh Inglis, but what about someone like Shashank Singh or Priyansh Arya and others who are emerging and going beyond expectations? That’s where we come in as digital creators.”
In a way, influencers are playing a modern-day version of the commentator’s role—only now, they speak the language of the internet via mobile screens.
“Social media has changed the lens of commentary completely. Earlier, the narrative was driven by experts in the box—now it’s shaped by fans, creators and the internet. When Shreyas pulled off those last-over finishes for us this season, the memes, reels and fan edits hit Instagram before any commentary highlight did. Even moments like our dugout reactions or Preity’s cheers became the real post-match talking points,” says Saurabh Arora, chief commercial officer of PBKS.
Before IPL 2025 even kicked off, the franchise dropped a hilarious, viral welcome video featuring the Aussie legend Ricky Ponting, who coached the team this year. Soon after, Jasmeet and Piyush rolled out the now-popular “Sarpanch Sahab” tag for captain Iyer, and a slogan for the team―“Bus Jeetna Hai” (We Have To Win), giving fans a memorable hook to cheer around.
Even after the team shifted its home base from Mullanpur to Jaipur mid-season, fans, clad in the red jerseys, turned up in full volume. That kind of loyalty doesn’t come out of nowhere. A large share of the credit goes to the digital creators who built a spirited campaign across the team’s social handles.
“We’re not here to post stats, facts or news about the team, that’s not our job,” said Jasmeet. “Our role is to build an emotional connection between the fans and the players. That’s where the magic lies.”
The man orchestrating this behind the scenes, Karkera, once dreamed of playing cricket himself. He couldn’t make it to the field, but he couldn’t let go of the sport either. Now, he’s living his dream differently—working with the very team he grew up rooting for. And he’s not alone. Many creators and fans-turned-strategists are writing their cricket story in the most unexpected ways, off the pitch. They’re not just part of the cricket story anymore. They’re influencing it.
