Sports

Reel-ing Them In: Cricket In The Age Of Social Media

Be it a funny moment’s reaction video or a meme about a dropped catch, social media influencers are now as much a part of the cricket experience as the players on the field 

India supporters try to get the attention of the England players
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - FEBRUARY 12: India supporters try to get the attention of the England players next to the tunnel during the 3rd ODI match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
info_icon

Cricket is no longer just about bat and ball, fours and sixes―it’s about algorithms, engagement and going viral. There was a time when the sport revolved around four factors―cricketers, commentators, stadiums and fans. But the game has evolved. Now, it hums with reaction videos, trending hashtags, viral moments and digital stardom. There’s a new team in play: the influencers. 

In the age of smartphones and social media, where scrolling begins even before brushing your teeth, digital creators have carved out their own space in the game that is treated as a festival in India. Open Instagram during a tight run-chase, and chances are you’ll see a reel capturing the drama before the next ball is bowled. Whether it’s a reaction video to a nail-biting finish, a meme about a dropped catch, or a reel depicting the vibe at the stadium, these social media influencers are now as much a part of the cricket experience as the players on the field. 

And it’s not just random fan pages we’re talking about. These are professional influencers―creators handpicked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to be the digital faces of their teams. Take for instance Shubham Gaur, in the Lucknow Super Giants jersey, cracking jokes with cricketers whom most fans only dream of meeting. Or that unmistakable moustached man in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kit―‘Mr. Nags’, AKA Danish Sait―spinning his hilarious brand of chaos from inside the team’s bubble. 

Then there’s Sahiba Bali, turning heads in a Punjab Kings (PBKS) jersey, hosting shows like “Kandid with Kings”, where she gets players to open up in the most unfiltered way. And joining this growing cast are Jasmeet Singh Bhatia with his witty comedy and Piyush Sharma with his creativity, both turning every day cricket moments into viral content. 

Because that’s what fans crave―not just stats and match highlights, but behind-the-scenes banter, the off-duty quirks, the very real, very candid side of their cricketing idols. 

Each team in India’s world-famous cricket league now comes with its own social media squad―a crew armed with cameras, captions, trends and a stream of ideas. From quirky quizzes and fun games to collaborations with stars like AP Dhillon and Harleen Deol, these creators shape the everyday content that fans love. Some franchises have seen their online engagement triple in a single season, just like the PBKS, who’ve cracked the code on content. But why does any of this matter? 

As mentioned earlier, cricket has always revolved around four key pillars, in which it’s the fans who truly hold it all together. Without them, the cheers fade, the energy dies, and—let’s be honest—who’s buying the tickets? Fan engagement is the foundation of the entire sporting ecosystem. And somehow, influencers have become the bridge keeping that fandom thriving—online, 24X7. 

Need proof? Meet the PBKS’ social media team. During the IPL 2025 season, they rolled out over 650 videos, racking up a staggering 3.6 billion views and attracting two million new followers. The fan engagement tripled compared to the previous season. They say that matching the die-hard fandom of season’s winners, RCB, isn’t easy, but PBKS came remarkably close. In fact, at certain periods, or on the day of the final, the engagement ratio tipped 51:49 in favour of the franchise co-owned by Preity Zinta. 

Entering The Influencers Era 

So, how exactly do influencers fit into sports? “The first task is hiring the right people—and that’s no small job. PBKS have worked with influencers since 2021, but back then, things just weren’t clicking the way we hoped,” says Varun Karkera, who heads the social media operations for PBKS. 

Enter Jasmeet and Piyush—two stand-up comedians by profession, but hardcore cricket fans at heart. “Whenever I watched a match, I’d instantly get ideas. That moment could be a meme, this moment could turn into a reel, that player deserves a hype video,” says Jasmeet, who now boasts over 107K followers on Instagram. Piyush, who has around 30K followers, feels the same way. Eventually, the duo reached out to PBKS’ digital team. The fit was instant, and they were brought on board. 

Shikhar Dhawan took me to the room of players and said, ‘Mahaul banao’ (set the vibe),” laughs Jasmeet. Meeting the Indian southpaw is a dream for millions, but for Jasmeet and Piyush, it marked the beginning of something much bigger. “It was the first time I’d ever met a cricketer in real life,” Jasmeet recalls. “And now, the entire PBKS team feels like family. That’s how destiny works.” 

How do they keep fans engaged? And where do all these content ideas come from? “Look, the players aren’t always available—they have to train, rest and recover. But during that downtime, fan engagement can’t stop. We have to keep the buzz alive and make it a two-way street for the fans on social media. That’s where influencers come in,” explains Varun. 

Jasmeet breaks it down further: “The goal is also to give players their due spotlight. Earlier, broadcasters and commentators would do that on TV—but they had only a limited three to four-hour window during the match, including the pre and post-match events. Not everyone got talked about. That format might have made stars out of players like Shreyas Iyer or Josh Inglis, but what about someone like Shashank Singh or Priyansh Arya and others who are emerging and going beyond expectations? That’s where we come in as digital creators.” 

In a way, influencers are playing a modern-day version of the commentator’s role—only now, they speak the language of the internet via mobile screens. 

“Social media has changed the lens of commentary completely. Earlier, the narrative was driven by experts in the box—now it’s shaped by fans, creators and the internet. When Shreyas pulled off those last-over finishes for us this season, the memes, reels and fan edits hit Instagram before any commentary highlight did. Even moments like our dugout reactions or Preity’s cheers became the real post-match talking points,” says Saurabh Arora, chief commercial officer of PBKS. 

Before IPL 2025 even kicked off, the franchise dropped a hilarious, viral welcome video featuring the Aussie legend Ricky Ponting, who coached the team this year. Soon after, Jasmeet and Piyush rolled out the now-popular “Sarpanch Sahab” tag for captain Iyer, and a slogan for the team―“Bus Jeetna Hai” (We Have To Win), giving fans a memorable hook to cheer around. 

Even after the team shifted its home base from Mullanpur to Jaipur mid-season, fans, clad in the red jerseys, turned up in full volume. That kind of loyalty doesn’t come out of nowhere. A large share of the credit goes to the digital creators who built a spirited campaign across the team’s social handles. 

“We’re not here to post stats, facts or news about the team, that’s not our job,” said Jasmeet. “Our role is to build an emotional connection between the fans and the players. That’s where the magic lies.” 

The man orchestrating this behind the scenes, Karkera, once dreamed of playing cricket himself. He couldn’t make it to the field, but he couldn’t let go of the sport either. Now, he’s living his dream differently—working with the very team he grew up rooting for. And he’s not alone. Many creators and fans-turned-strategists are writing their cricket story in the most unexpected ways, off the pitch. They’re not just part of the cricket story anymore. They’re influencing it. 

(Views expressed are personal) 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign