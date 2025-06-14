Reel-ing Them In: Cricket In The Age Of Social Media

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - FEBRUARY 12: India supporters try to get the attention of the England players next to the tunnel during the 3rd ODI match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - FEBRUARY 12: India supporters try to get the attention of the England players next to the tunnel during the 3rd ODI match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images