Jamshedpur FC 0-2 Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025: Debutants Seal Semi-Finals Spot Via Sairuatkima Double

The tone was set as early as the third minute when a long throw unsettled the JFC defence and Ruatkima, left unmarked, stabbed home from close

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Durand-Cup-2025
Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate a goal. Photo: X/thedurandcup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DHFC beat JFC 2-0 to enter Durand Cup 2025 semis

  • Sairuatkima's brace helped the Tournament debutants

  • Later on, EBFC beat MBSG in the Kolkata Derby

Debutants Diamond Harbour FC scripted the biggest upset of the 134th Durand Cup, knocking out Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals, on Sunday.

Defender Sairuatkima was the unlikely hero at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, striking twice in the first half (3rd and 41st minutes) to silence the home crowd and fire the Bengal outfit into the semifinals on their maiden appearance in the tournament.

Jamshedpur FC, under interim coach Steven Dias, dominated possession after the break but were left frustrated by a compact and resolute Diamond Harbour backline marshalled by goalkeeper Mirshad Koottappunna.

The tone was set as early as the third minute when a long throw unsettled the JFC defence and Ruatkima, left unmarked, stabbed home from close.

If that rattled the ISL outfit, the second blow just before half-time left them reeling. Samuel Lalmuanpuia's cross deflected and Ruatkima met it with a sweetly-timed volley to double the lead.

Diamond Harbour, coached by Spaniard Kibu Vicuna, could have added more through Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin, while Jamshedpur's efforts were limited to speculative strikes from Rei Tachikawa and Jayesh Rane that failed to hit the target.

The home side came out firing in the second half, but Mirshad stood tall.

He first dived low to deny Sanan's drilled effort and then springing up to block VP Suhair's volley in a stunning double stop.

Despite waves of JFC pressure, the underdogs held their shape and threatened on the counter through Hali Charan Narzary and Majcen, ensuring the tie never tilted back in favour of the ISL side.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks