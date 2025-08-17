Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025: Jamshedpur FC players in action in the group-stage match against Indian Army FT. | Photo: Durand Cup/Abhinav Ashish Aind

The Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour concluded at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday, 17 August 2025 with DHFC winning the tie 2-0. The Red Miners, despite losing talismanic head coach Khalid Jamil to the national team, were poor in defence as Ruatkima's brace saw them stake their claim in the last-four at Red Miners' expense. Jayesh Rane & co tried their level best but in the end, Diamond Harbour FC claimed the honours. Follow the scores and updates from the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Aug 2025, 02:37:11 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! Welcome, Indian football fans! It’s the third quarter-final match of the Durand Cup 2025, and Jamshedpur FC face Kolkata-based Diamond Harbour in today’s first match. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

17 Aug 2025, 03:03:26 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour live online on the Sony LIV app adn website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels.

17 Aug 2025, 03:22:30 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where's Khalid Jamil? Khalid Jamil has left Jamshedpur FC as he takes over the reins as Indian Football Team head coach and Steven Dias has been the interim head coach for the time being.

17 Aug 2025, 03:52:08 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Clayton Silva To Miss? Diamond Harbour FC have been struck with some bad news ahead of kick-off as their star player Clayton Silva might not start the match. Luka Majcen could fill in his place.

17 Aug 2025, 04:08:31 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Early Goal! What a start for DHFC! A set-piece, a long throw and JFC defence is unable to mark Ruatkima who deflects the ball inside the net and Diamond Harbour players and the bench rejoice. JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 3'

17 Aug 2025, 04:16:11 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Want An Equaliser! The Red Miners never expected to go a goal down and it seems they are desperate to find one. Jayesh Rane shoots from 25 yards but misses. JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 8'

17 Aug 2025, 04:20:52 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Do Not Have The Ball Diamond Harbour FC have 65% of the possession in the game with the Red Miners still struggling. Brilliant start from the DHFC. JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 18'

17 Aug 2025, 04:34:48 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Lacking Cutting Edge DHFC won't have to come out of their half as they know the Red Miners are desperate for a goal. They probably will sit back, soak up pressure and hit JFC on the counter. Red Miners lack the cutting edge in the middle. JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 30'

17 Aug 2025, 04:43:37 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Go 0-2 Down! Ruatkima again! Wow, the Red Miners are shell-shocked. Their defence is all at sea as they do not deal with the second ball and Ruatkima shoots it in the net to send DHFC 2-0 up in the game. Upset on the cards here! JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 41'

17 Aug 2025, 04:51:36 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT The Half-time whistle goes and Diamond Harbour FC go into the break with a 2-0 lead against Jamshedpur FC. A brace from Ruatkima has handed DHFC a strong lead and one foot into the semis.

17 Aug 2025, 05:14:16 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Underway Second-half underway as JFC look to get back in the game after being 0-2 down but another goal from DHFC and it could mean curtains for the Red Miners. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 50'

17 Aug 2025, 05:21:31 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nishu Kumar Shot Wide Red Miners keep playing around the DHFC goal and it's the defender Nishu Kumar who unleashes a long-range effort but the ball goes way wide of the net. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 59'

17 Aug 2025, 05:33:16 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pranoy Halder Subbed Off Hriata replaces captain Pronay Halder, who goes out on a stretcher. That does not look good for the skipper. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 65'

17 Aug 2025, 05:40:23 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Time Running Out For Red Miners DHFC's solid backline has put JFC on the back peddle here as they are unable to break down the side. Time is running out for the Red Miners and find a goal atleast. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 79'

17 Aug 2025, 05:48:51 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: DHFC Minutes Away From Victory Five minutes and stoppages remain as DHFC are on the verge of scripting history. JFC are trying their best to grab a late goal but all in vain. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 85'

17 Aug 2025, 05:54:05 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Eight Mins Added On Wow! Eight minutes are added on as stoppages. JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 90+1'