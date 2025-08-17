Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!
Welcome, Indian football fans! It’s the third quarter-final match of the Durand Cup 2025, and Jamshedpur FC face Kolkata-based Diamond Harbour in today’s first match. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour live online on the Sony LIV app adn website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where's Khalid Jamil?
Khalid Jamil has left Jamshedpur FC as he takes over the reins as Indian Football Team head coach and Steven Dias has been the interim head coach for the time being.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Clayton Silva To Miss?
Diamond Harbour FC have been struck with some bad news ahead of kick-off as their star player Clayton Silva might not start the match. Luka Majcen could fill in his place.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Early Goal!
What a start for DHFC! A set-piece, a long throw and JFC defence is unable to mark Ruatkima who deflects the ball inside the net and Diamond Harbour players and the bench rejoice.
JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 3'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Want An Equaliser!
The Red Miners never expected to go a goal down and it seems they are desperate to find one. Jayesh Rane shoots from 25 yards but misses.
JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 8'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Do Not Have The Ball
Diamond Harbour FC have 65% of the possession in the game with the Red Miners still struggling. Brilliant start from the DHFC.
JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 18'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Lacking Cutting Edge
DHFC won't have to come out of their half as they know the Red Miners are desperate for a goal. They probably will sit back, soak up pressure and hit JFC on the counter. Red Miners lack the cutting edge in the middle.
JFC 0 - 1 DHFC 30'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Miners Go 0-2 Down!
Ruatkima again! Wow, the Red Miners are shell-shocked. Their defence is all at sea as they do not deal with the second ball and Ruatkima shoots it in the net to send DHFC 2-0 up in the game. Upset on the cards here!
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 41'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT
The Half-time whistle goes and Diamond Harbour FC go into the break with a 2-0 lead against Jamshedpur FC. A brace from Ruatkima has handed DHFC a strong lead and one foot into the semis.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Underway
Second-half underway as JFC look to get back in the game after being 0-2 down but another goal from DHFC and it could mean curtains for the Red Miners.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 50'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nishu Kumar Shot Wide
Red Miners keep playing around the DHFC goal and it's the defender Nishu Kumar who unleashes a long-range effort but the ball goes way wide of the net.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 59'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pranoy Halder Subbed Off
Hriata replaces captain Pronay Halder, who goes out on a stretcher. That does not look good for the skipper.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 65'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Time Running Out For Red Miners
DHFC's solid backline has put JFC on the back peddle here as they are unable to break down the side. Time is running out for the Red Miners and find a goal atleast.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 79'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: DHFC Minutes Away From Victory
Five minutes and stoppages remain as DHFC are on the verge of scripting history. JFC are trying their best to grab a late goal but all in vain.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 85'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Eight Mins Added On
Wow! Eight minutes are added on as stoppages.
JFC 0 - 2 DHFC 90+1'
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full-time
There you go! Diamond Harbour FC have done it as they have qualified for the semis, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0 at the Furnace.
