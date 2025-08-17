Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich, Super Cup 2025: Luis Diaz Nets Winner As Bavarians Win First Silverware

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, German Super 2025: Luis Diaz scored what proved to be the winner in the 77th minute

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring the winner in the German Super Cup.
  • Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup 2025 with a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart

  • Harry Kane and Luis Diaz scored for Bayern, with the latter netting his first goal for the German side

  • Manuel Neuer equalled Thomas Muller’s record of eight Super Cup titles, as Bayern extended their tally to a record 11 wins

Luis Diaz scored his first Bayern Munich goal as the Bundesliga champions beat Stuttgart 2-1 to claim the German Super Cup on Saturday.

Harry Kane was also on target for Vincent Kompany's side, who prevailed at MHPArena to land the first silverware of the German season.

Bayern sounded an early warning when Serge Gnabry swept a first-time shot narrowly wide, before they took the lead in the 18th minute.

Luca Jaquez failed to deal with Michael Olise's attempted throughball, and Kane reacted quickest to slide a half-volley beyond the dive of Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

Manuel Neuer came to Bayern's rescue in both halves, denying Nick Woltemade from point-blank range, then doing brilliantly to tip over Jamie Leweling's deflected long-range effort.

His interventions proved crucial when Diaz doubled Bayern's lead 13 minutes from time, rounding off a swift counter by arriving late to head home Gnabry's cross.

The Colombian then marked his first goal for the club by replicating the gaming celebration made iconic by his former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota.

Leweling grabbed a stoppage-time consolation when he nodded in from Chema Andres' centre, but Bayern held out for the trophy.

Data Debrief: Neuer matches Muller in Super Cup success

Bayern, who missed out on last year's showpiece, maintained their German Super Cup dominance, with a record-extending 11th triumph in their 18th appearance – also a record tally.

The Bundesliga champions also continued their head-to-head dominance, having now beaten Stuttgart in 15 of the last 16 meetings between the sides at MHPArena.

Meanwhile, Neuer is now the joint-most successful player in German Super Cup history, equalling Thomas Muller's record of eight titles.

His former team-mate (12) is also the only player to now make more appearances in the showpiece than the goalkeeper (11).

