Koln 1-4 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kane Nets Brace As Bavarians Seal Emphatic Comeback Win

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich’s comeback against FC Koln to secure a 4-1 win in the DFB-Pokal second round fixture, extending their winning streak to 14 matches this season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Koln vs Bayern Munich match report DFB-Pokal 2025-26 second round Harry Kane
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates his goal against FC Koln in DFB-Pokal 2025-26 second round.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich defeated Koln 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal round of 16

  • Harry Kane scored two goals to secure Bayern's comeback win

  • Bayern's victory marked their 14th consecutive win in all competitions

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16 with a 4-1 win over Koln.

Ragnar Ache had given Koln a 31st-minute lead, but a quickfire double turned the game around for Bayern, who added further gloss in a dominant second half.

Luis Diaz saw two early efforts well saved by Ron-Robert Zieler either side of Isak Bergmann Johannesson forcing a smart stop out of Jonas Urbig.

Jakub Kaminski then fired wide when squandered a one-on-one chance, before Ache got the breakthrough, thumping a header past Urbig from Johannesson's corner.

Just five minutes later, though, Diaz pulled Bayern level. Konrad Laimer's driving run pushed the visitors up field, and Diaz turned in the rebound from Josip Stanisic’s saved effort.

Kane then turned the match on its head as he dispossessed his defender on the right of the box before curling a brilliant effort into the far post from a tight angle.

In the second half, Diaz blazed what would have been a stunning solo goal over the crossbar, but Kane got his second shortly after the hour, rising high to head Joshua Kimmich's corner past Zieler.

Related Content
Related Content

Michael Olise then rounded off the scoring in the 72nd minute. He started the free-flowing counter-attack in his own half before darting into the box to turn Diaz's cross into the back of the net with a first-time finish.

Data Debrief: Bayern's winning streak hits new heights

Bayern have been unstoppable in 2025-26 so far and, after stretching their winning streak to 14 games this season, they have written their names into the record books.

No club in the big five European leagues has ever started the season by winning their first 14 competitive matches before.

Kane was once again in the middle of the action. Including the Club World Cup, he has netted 25 goals this season from 15.06 expected goals (xG) and is averaging a goal every 61.5 minutes.

He contributed 1.4 xG to Bayern's total of 4.15 from 16 attempts, while Koln accumulated 1.51 from their 13 shots, having also hit the post late on through Linton Maina.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Paudel Scores 50; Rhinos Lose Aarif Sheikh | NEP 133/4 (33)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  4. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  5. India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  5. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  4. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

  5. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  2. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  3. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  4. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  5. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival

  6. Has The NC Turned Against Omar Abdullah? J&K CM Faces Fire From Own Party For Failure To Fulfil Electoral Promises

  7. Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

  8. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final