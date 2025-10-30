Koln 1-4 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kane Nets Brace As Bavarians Seal Emphatic Comeback Win

Bayern Munich defeated Koln 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal round of 16
Harry Kane scored two goals to secure Bayern's comeback win
Bayern's victory marked their 14th consecutive win in all competitions
Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16 with a 4-1 win over Koln.
Ragnar Ache had given Koln a 31st-minute lead, but a quickfire double turned the game around for Bayern, who added further gloss in a dominant second half.
Luis Diaz saw two early efforts well saved by Ron-Robert Zieler either side of Isak Bergmann Johannesson forcing a smart stop out of Jonas Urbig.
Jakub Kaminski then fired wide when squandered a one-on-one chance, before Ache got the breakthrough, thumping a header past Urbig from Johannesson's corner.
Just five minutes later, though, Diaz pulled Bayern level. Konrad Laimer's driving run pushed the visitors up field, and Diaz turned in the rebound from Josip Stanisic’s saved effort.
Kane then turned the match on its head as he dispossessed his defender on the right of the box before curling a brilliant effort into the far post from a tight angle.
In the second half, Diaz blazed what would have been a stunning solo goal over the crossbar, but Kane got his second shortly after the hour, rising high to head Joshua Kimmich's corner past Zieler.
Michael Olise then rounded off the scoring in the 72nd minute. He started the free-flowing counter-attack in his own half before darting into the box to turn Diaz's cross into the back of the net with a first-time finish.
Data Debrief: Bayern's winning streak hits new heights
Bayern have been unstoppable in 2025-26 so far and, after stretching their winning streak to 14 games this season, they have written their names into the record books.
No club in the big five European leagues has ever started the season by winning their first 14 competitive matches before.
Kane was once again in the middle of the action. Including the Club World Cup, he has netted 25 goals this season from 15.06 expected goals (xG) and is averaging a goal every 61.5 minutes.
He contributed 1.4 xG to Bayern's total of 4.15 from 16 attempts, while Koln accumulated 1.51 from their 13 shots, having also hit the post late on through Linton Maina.