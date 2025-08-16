VfB Stuttgart Vs Bayern Preview, DFL-Supercup Final: Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Bayern head into Saturday’s showpiece against DFB-Pokal winners Stuttgart on the back of an unbeaten pre-season, highlighted by a commanding 4-0 victory over Tottenham

S
Stats Perform
VfB Stuttgart Vs Bayern Munich Preview DFL-Supercup
Kingsley Coman all goal involvements for Bayern Munich all comps.
  • Vincent Kompany sees the DFL-Supercup as a key springboard for Bayern Munich ahead of their Bundesliga campaign

  • Bayern face Stuttgart after an unbeaten pre-season, which included a 4-0 win over Tottenham

  • Kompany’s debut season brought the Bundesliga title back, but Bayern fell short in cup competitions after a trophyless 2023-24

Vincent Kompany believes victory in the DFL-Supercup final would be the perfect foundation for Bayern Munich to build on ahead of their upcoming Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern face DFB-Pokal victors Stuttgart in Saturday's showpiece, fresh from their unbeaten pre-season preparations, which included a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham. 

During his first campaign in the Bayern dugout, Kompany helped the team regain their Bundesliga crown, having relinquished the title to Bayer Leverkusen in the final season before his arrival. 

The 2023-24 campaign was their first trophyless season in 12 years, but they responded in style by finishing 12 points clear of Leverkusen, though they fell short in other competitions. 

Bayern were knocked out in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal, while also being dumped out at the quarter-final stage of the Club World Cup and the Champions League. 

And speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's clash at MHPArena, Kompany stressed the importance of getting their season off to a strong start by lifting silverware. 

"I know from experience you like to say the Supercup is very important after you win it. If you don't win, you tend to say it isn't so important," Kompany said. 

"I've won it a few times in my career, and for us as a club, every title is important, so this one is also important."

While Kompany refused to tell reporters of his plans for the starting lineup against Stuttgart, he was on hand to assess Bayern's chance of going back-to-back in the Bundesliga.

Bayern are handed a 50.1% chance of lifting the German top-flight title in 2025-26, according to Opta's supercomputer, 32% higher than second-placed Leverkusen (18.1%). 

"I don't like to assess other clubs," Kompany added. "We were very dominant in the league.

"We want to take the next step as a club, even if we finished on 80 points. But we want to do something extra. That's always our goal."

Bayern have made three additions in this transfer window, with Kompany welcoming Luis Diaz, Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof into his ranks. 

But there have been some significant outgoings, with the likes of Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane departing Bavaria for pastures new. 

And ahead of kick-off, Kompany confirmed that Kingsley Coman, who joined the club initially on loan in 2015 before making a permanent move in 2017, is set to leave. 

Coman, who has made 339 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, is close to completing a switch to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. 

"When such a successful player leaves the club, it's always emotional," Kompany said. "We also have to understand his decision and what he wants.

"We have a lot of respect for what he's done. From my point of view, the priority is the players who are here in the squad."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayern Munich – Harry Kane

Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both of his first two seasons in the competition, and the England captain will be aiming to get off to a fast start again here. 

The 32-year-old netted 38 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, a total only bettered by Kylian Mbappe (43) and former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski (43) across Europe's top five leagues, with only Mohamed Salah (57) and Raphinha (56) registering more goal involvements than Kane (49). 

Kane also found the back of the net three times in five appearances at the Club World Cup, and he will be Kompany's go-to man should they lift the title on Saturday. 

Stuttgart – Nick Woltemade

After topping the scoring charts at this summer's Under-21 European Championships, Woltemade was linked with a move to Bayern, though that has yet to materialise thus far. 

The 23-year-old recorded 20 goal involvements (17 goals, three assists) in 33 appearances in all competitions in 2024-25, with the forward having particular success in Stuttgart's triumphant DFB-Pokal run. 

Indeed, with five goals, Woltemade was the top scorer in the DFB-Pokal last season. He scored in each of his first five DFB-Pokal matches for Stuttgart – a feat no other player has achieved for the club since the Bundesliga's founding.

MATCH PREDICTION: BAYERN MUNICH WIN

Stuttgart are participating in the Supercup for the third time, having defeated Hannover 3-1 in 1992-93 before losing to Leverkusen last season on penalties, and they will face a stern test against Bayern. 

Bayern are the record participant (17 so far) and have won the Supercup more times (10) than any other team, though Stuttgart have a slight advantage this weekend, with the encounter being played at their home at MHPArena. 

However, Stuttgart have lost 14 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions against Bayern, with the only exception being a 3-1 win in the Bundesliga in May 2024.

Since the Bundesliga was founded, Bayern have 84 wins in 128 competitive matches against Stuttgart. No other German club has celebrated as many victories against a single opponent since then.

But history is on the line for Stuttgart and head coach Sebastian Hoeness after winning the DFB-Pokal to end their 18-year wait for a major trophy. The German boss could become only the second Swabians coach, after Christoph Daum in 1992, to win two titles with the team. 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Stuttgart – 27.7%

Draw – 24.1%

Bayern Munich – 48.1%

