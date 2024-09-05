Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 5 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

Check out the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

Harvinder Singh, Paris Paralympics 2024, Para Archery
Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday. Photo: AP
After the seventh day promised to be a medal-winning one for India at the Paris Paralympics, hopes will lie on Harvinder Singh yet again as he looks to bring in more joy in the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

Pooja and Harvinder Singh will team up in the Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

Paris Paralympics India September 5 Full Schedule

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
1:00 PM Para Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal
1:30 PM onwards Para Judo Women - 48 kg J2 Preliminary Rounds Kokila
1:30 PM onwards Para Judo Men - 60 kg J1 Preliminary Rounds Kapil Parmar
1:50 PM Onwards Para Archery Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination Pooja/Harvinder Singh
3:10 PM Para Athletics Women's 100m T12 Semifinals Simran
3:15 PM Para Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal (Subject to qualification)
6:30 PM Para Archery Mixed Team Recurve Open, Quarterfinal Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
7:30 PM Para Judo Women - 48 kg J2 Finals - Kokila (Subject to qualification)
8:30 PM Para Judo Men - 60 kg J1 Finals Kapil Parmar (Subject to qualification)
7:50 PM Para Archery Mixed Team Recurve Open, Semifinal Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
8:45 PM Para Archery Mixed Team Recurve Open, Medal Rounds Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
10:05 PM Para Powerlifting Men's up to 65kg Final Ashok
10:47 PM Para Athletics Women's 100m T12 Final Simran (Subject to qualification)
11:49 PM Para Athletics Men's Shot Put - F35 Final Arvind

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8: Telecast, Live Streaming Details


Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 8 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 8 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

