Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 5 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

After the seventh day promised to be a medal-winning one for India at the Paris Paralympics, hopes will lie on Harvinder Singh yet again as he looks to bring in more joy in the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
Pooja and Harvinder Singh will team up in the Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination.
Paris Paralympics India September 5 Full Schedule
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|1:00 PM
|Para Shooting
|R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification
|Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal
|1:30 PM onwards
|Para Judo
|Women - 48 kg J2 Preliminary Rounds
|Kokila
|1:30 PM onwards
|Para Judo
|Men - 60 kg J1 Preliminary Rounds
|Kapil Parmar
|1:50 PM Onwards
|Para Archery
|Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination
|Pooja/Harvinder Singh
|3:10 PM
|Para Athletics
|Women's 100m T12 Semifinals
|Simran
|3:15 PM
|Para Shooting
|R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final
|Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal (Subject to qualification)
|6:30 PM
|Para Archery
|Mixed Team Recurve Open, Quarterfinal
|Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
|7:30 PM
|Para Judo
|Women - 48 kg J2 Finals -
|Kokila (Subject to qualification)
|8:30 PM
|Para Judo
|Men - 60 kg J1 Finals
|Kapil Parmar (Subject to qualification)
|7:50 PM
|Para Archery
|Mixed Team Recurve Open, Semifinal
|Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
|8:45 PM
|Para Archery
|Mixed Team Recurve Open, Medal Rounds
|Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification)
|10:05 PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's up to 65kg Final
|Ashok
|10:47 PM
|Para Athletics
|Women's 100m T12 Final
|Simran (Subject to qualification)
|11:49 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's Shot Put - F35 Final
|Arvind
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 8 of Paris Paralympics?
The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 8 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.