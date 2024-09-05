Archery At Paris Paralympics Highlights: India Lose To Slovenia 4-5 In Bronze Medal Match

India's gold-winning archer Harvinder Singh poses with his medal at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: AP

Here are the highlights of the Indian team at the mixed team recurve archery where India's Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard but ended fourth at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday (September 5, 2024). The Indian pair defeated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek and Milena Olszewska 6-0 in the quarterfinals but lost to Italy in the semifinals. They lost to Slovenia in a shoot-off at the bronze medal match. Catch the highlights of the Indian team in the mixed team recurve archery, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2024, 05:43:19 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time The last-eight mixed team match will begin at around 6:30 pm IST. It is the second quarter-final in order, with a 6:10pm IST start. You can check out India's detailed sport-wise schedule for today HERE.

5 Sept 2024, 06:01:09 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder Singh Won Gold In Men's Individual Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh won a gold medal in the men's individual recurve open on Wednesday against the same opponent (Lukasz Ciszek) whom he is going to face in today's mixed team quarterfinals. It was India's first gold medal in the men's individual recurve category at the Paralympics.

5 Sept 2024, 06:08:26 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Road To QFs Indian pair Harvinder Singh and Pooja in the para-archery mixed team recurve open round of 16 match defeated Australia 5-4 in elimination 3. They are just two wins away from securing another archery medal for India.

5 Sept 2024, 06:30:11 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Four Sets To Follow In the mixed team recurve open event, both of the archers will take part in four sets with four arrows in each set. The team with the most points after the four sets will win the match.

5 Sept 2024, 06:33:43 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Match Starts Amid Rain The quarterfinal match between Poland and India started with a little drizzle. Indian pair are leading at the moment.

5 Sept 2024, 06:35:32 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Wins Set 1 Indian duo got two points after winning the first set 35-32 against the Polish pair. Harvinder and Pooja managed to get a score of 35 and the Polish team managed to get only 32.

5 Sept 2024, 06:39:46 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Wins Set 2 The Indian duo of Harvinder and Pooja managed to win the second set by a margin of just one point. Indian pair needed the score of 16 in the last attempt and Pooja it a 10. Only a six was needed but Harvinder's seven sealed the set for India.

5 Sept 2024, 06:46:48 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Wins Third Set The Indian duo of Harvinder Singh and Pooja are into the semifinals after a lop-sided win in the quarterfinals. They won 6-0 in QFs to enter the semifinals.

5 Sept 2024, 06:50:32 pm IST India Vs Poland Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja 1st Team In SFs After a 6-0 win over Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek and Milena Olszewska, India have entered the semifinals of the mixed team recurve open at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Indian duo of Harvinder Singh and Pooja became the first team to enter the semifinal.

5 Sept 2024, 07:13:17 pm IST Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: India Face Italy In Semifinals India will face Italy in the semifinals of the mixed team para-archery recurve open at the Paris Paralympics. India won 6-0 against Poland and Italy defeated Indonesia 5-3 in the quarterfinals. Italy and India fight for a place in the gold medal match.

5 Sept 2024, 07:51:45 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Semi-final Action Underway India and Italy are up against each other in the semi-final of the mixed team recurve open at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The action has started.

5 Sept 2024, 07:54:14 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Loses Set 1 The Indian pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan lost the opening set as the Italian duo completely played out. India lost by the score of 36-31 in the first set.

5 Sept 2024, 07:58:44 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Indian Pair Loses Second Set India are trailing by 0-4 after the second set as Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan lost the track and were hitting 7s and 5s in comparison to Italy hitting all 10s. India lost with a score a 40-28 in the second set.

5 Sept 2024, 08:02:40 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Indians Make Comeback The Indian pair made a comeback after losing the first two sets. They won the third set with a score of 37-35 to keep their hopes alive in the match. India are still trailing 2-4 in the match.

5 Sept 2024, 08:07:05 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Indian Pair Loses India made a score of 37 with two 10s in the last two arrows. The Italian pair was at the score of 18 after two 9s in the opening two arrows but they hit two more 10s to seal the set and win the match 6-2.

5 Sept 2024, 08:10:56 pm IST India Vs Italy Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: India Set To Play In Bronze Medal Match Italy completely bamboozled the Indian side in a thrilling semi-final match. India set a target of 38 in the fourth set but the Italian pair hit two 10s to win the match. India will face either Turkiye or Slovenia in the bronze medal match.

5 Sept 2024, 08:34:49 pm IST Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: India Vs Slovenia In Bronze Medal Match India are set to clash with Slovenia in the bronze medal match of the mixed team recurve open in the para-archery at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India lost to Italy 2-6 and Slovenia lost to Turkiye 5-4 in a close encounter.

5 Sept 2024, 08:54:50 pm IST India Vs Slovenia Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Wins Set 1 Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan comfortably won the opening set against the Slovenian pair of Ziva Lavrinc & Dejan Fabcic in the bronze medal match. India won the set by a score of 33-30.

5 Sept 2024, 08:57:25 pm IST India Vs Slovenia Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Loses Set 2 After a bad performance from the Indian archers, Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan, Slovenia bounced back and stayed alive in the match. India lost the second set by a bad score of 29-34.

5 Sept 2024, 09:01:05 pm IST India Vs Slovenia Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja Wins Set 3 The Indian pair of para-archers, Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan managed to score 38 with 10s and two nines but the Slovenian pair could only reach a score of 33. India are leading 4-2 after the third set.

5 Sept 2024, 09:05:35 pm IST India Vs Slovenia Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: India Lose Set 4 India lost the fourth set against Slovenia with a score of 29-24 to level the points at 4-4. Now, shoot-off will be followed and the winner will be decided.

5 Sept 2024, 09:11:06 pm IST India Vs Slovenia Archery Live Updates, Paralympics: India Lose In Shoot-Off India lost to Slovenia 4-5 with a score of 17-19 in the shoot-off. Slovenia bounced back after losing the first and third sets and with two accurate shots in the shoot-off, they clinched the bronze medal. India will have to go without any medal.