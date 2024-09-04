Other Sports

Who Is Sarah Storey: The Most Decorated British Paralympian With 28 Medals, Including 18 Golds

With 29 Paralympic medals, including 18 golds, Sarah Storey holds the record as the most successful and most decorated British Paralympian of all time. She also ranks among the most decorated Paralympic athletes globally

Sarah-Storey
Sarah Storey in action. Photo: X/ @ParalympicsGB
info_icon

Sarah Storey won gold in the women’s C5 time trial at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This victory wasn’t just any gold medal; it marked her 18th gold, further extending her record as the most successful British Paralympian. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Born without a functioning left hand ,the 46-year-old Sarah is not just any Paralympian; her medal tally at the Summer Games even surpasses the overall Paralympic medal counts of a few countries.

With 29 Paralympic medals, including 18 golds, Sarah holds the record as the most successful and most decorated British Paralympian of all time. She also ranks among the most decorated Paralympic athletes globally.

This 18th gold was especially personal for Sarah, not just as another achievement but because it was the first time her six-year-old son, Charlie, was able to see her in action. The heartache of leaving him behind for the Tokyo Games was now a distant memory.

Sarah, who is solely competing in road events at Paris 2024, is taking part in her ninth Games - the most ever for a British athlete.

Her stunning performances and the number of gold medals are awesome, yet just a few steps away from the record of Ihar Boki. The Belarus swimmer has secured 21 gold medals within the history of the Paralympic Games, whereas Sarah has secured 18. On September 6, she still has a chance to add another gold to the medal count in the Women's Road Race C4-5.

It may take another Paralympic edition for her to level with Boki, but both are legends in their own right.

Sarah isn’t just a legend in para cycling; she’s also facing a new kind of pressure as she chases even more unprecedented success. Her Paralympic career began in the pool at Barcelona 1992 as a 14-year-old and progressed through to Athens a dozen years later. Since then, she has moved onto the cycling arena.

Now, aged 46, she looks back on the Paralympics and their legacy, wishing they can keep having an impact on society as they take inspiration from past Games, yet realizing there is still much work ahead.

On her long list of achievements, Sarah had won 29 World Championships out of which 6 were in swimming and the rest of 23 in cycling. Similarly, she had won 21 European Championship titles wherein 18 were in swimming and the rest in cycling. She also holds an astonishing 75 world records and is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and accomplished athletes in Paralympic history.

At her peak, Sarah’s progress was so remarkable that she competed at the elite level in able-bodied track cycling. During this time, she was part of the Great Britain Olympic squad for team pursuit and won several UCI Track Cycling World Cup gold medals in the event.

She came incredibly close to breaking the women’s hour world record, missing it by less than 600 meters, but she did set the national record.

When talking about who she is, it’s clear that Sarah Storey is a true legend—she still holds the para world records in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit and the hour record. She is 46 and still riding on her cycle like an absolute hero.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  5. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus