Ihar Boki is now the most decorated male athlete in the history of the Paralympic Games. The Belarusian swimmer entered the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 with 16 gold medals and went five for five -- winning all his events -- in the French capital. (More Sports News)
But despite his remarkable achievement, no national anthem at any of the medal ceremony. The glory was all missing, and such a moment was bittersweet as it lacked the anthem to crown such victories.
The 30-year-old from Babruysk entered the Games as an neutral athlete and his Paris collection were added to Neutral Paralympic Athletes' (NPA) medal tally by default with the International Paralympic Committee punishing Russians and Belarusians punishing for the their countries' war on Ukraine.
That, however, didn't deter Boki. He set the Paris La Defense Arena pool on fire, and went five for five to further swell an already-impressive haul that first got underway at London 2012.
Since his childhood, he had problems with his vision. His parents tried to find a way for him to channel his energy and went to doctors who advised swimming. And that was it.
And now in 2024, with 23 Paralympic medals to his name, including 21 golds, one silver, and one bronze, Boki has everything that defines a champion, except for his country’s flag and anthem, which are usually among the proudest moments for any athlete after winning a medal.
He didn’t just fight for the medal; this battle is also about reclaiming the identity that the war took from them.
Boki competed in five events at the Paris Paralympics: Men's 100m Backstroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 200m Medley, Men's 400m Freestyle, and Men's 50m Freestyle. He won all five with gold, and that catapulted him into the status of one of the greatest Paralympians of all time.
He competes in the S13 classification for visually impaired athletes.
For over a decade, the 6-foot-2 Belarusian swimmer Boki has dominated his category, excelling in all four strokes. Known as the "Babruysk torpedo" in his homeland, Boki has been honored with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland and even has a stamp featuring his image.
Before taking Paris edition by strom, He competed at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics and won 16 gold medals. As of February 2013, he holds multiple world records, including the S13 long course world records in the 100, 200, and 400-metre freestyle, 50 and 100-metre backstroke, and 200-metre individual medley events.
In 2018, he was named the World Disabled Male Swimmer of the Year by Swimming World.
But since Thursday, Boki hadn't been able to celebrate those victories under his homeland's anthem or flag. Instead, a white flag was raised and the Paralympic anthem played, since he is a Neutral Individual Athlete, NIA.
"It is a bit sad that one can't see one's flag," Boki said in Le Monde on Friday evening. "But everyone knows who we are, and supports us." His triumphs have not appeared on the official medal table.
According to Le Monde, the political situation in Belarus overshadowed what Boki had done: a kind of talent and hard work, indeed, while he is not a man licensed to represent his country on the international podium.