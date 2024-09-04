Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 4 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Best Photos_Blind soccer match France vs China
2024 Paris Paralympics: Blind soccer match France vs China | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
The seventh day of the Paris Paralympics will bring delightful sporting action from the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

India's Arshad Shaik and Jyothi Gaderiya will kick-off proceedings in the men's C2 individual time trial and women's C1-3 individual time trial events, respectively.

In the men's shot put F46 final, Sachin Khilari, Mohammed Yasser, and Rohit Kumar will eye medal glory for India.

In the women's shot put F46 final, Amisha Rawat will be hopeful of a podium finish, while Sakina Khatun will be in action in the women's up to 45 kg final.

Paris Paralympics India September 4 Full Schedule

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
11:57 AM Para-Cycling (Road) Men's C2 Individual Time Trial Arshad Shaik
12:32 PM Para-Cycling (Road) Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial Jyothi Gaderiya
1:00 PM Para-Shooting P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rudransh Khandelwal, Nihal Singh
1:35 PM Para-Athletics Men's Shot Put F46 Final Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar
2:15 PM Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Class 4 Quarter-Final Bhavinaben Patel
3:17 PM Para-Athletics Women's Shot Put F46 Final Amisha Rawat
3:30 PM Para Powerlifting Men's Up To 49 KG Final Parmjeet Kumar
3:45 PM Para-Shooting P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified) Rudransh Khandelwal, Nihal Singh
5:49 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Rounds Harvinder Singh
6:40 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Rounds (If Qualified) Harvinder Singh
8:30 PM Para Powerlifting Women's Up To 45 Kg Final Sakina Khatun
9:17 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-Finals (If Qualified) Harvinder Singh
10:08 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Semi-Finals (If Qualified) Harvinder Singh
10:50 PM Para-Athletics Men's Club Throw F51 Final Pranav Soorma, Dharambir, Amit Saroha
10:57 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (If Lost In Semi-Finals) Harvinder Singh
11:03 PM Para-Athletics Women's 100m T12 Round 1 Simran Sharma
11:14 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match Harvinder Singh

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 7: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 7 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 7 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

