Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 4 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

The seventh day of the Paris Paralympics will bring delightful sporting action from the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
India's Arshad Shaik and Jyothi Gaderiya will kick-off proceedings in the men's C2 individual time trial and women's C1-3 individual time trial events, respectively.
In the men's shot put F46 final, Sachin Khilari, Mohammed Yasser, and Rohit Kumar will eye medal glory for India.
In the women's shot put F46 final, Amisha Rawat will be hopeful of a podium finish, while Sakina Khatun will be in action in the women's up to 45 kg final.
Paris Paralympics India September 4 Full Schedule
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|11:57 AM
|Para-Cycling (Road)
|Men's C2 Individual Time Trial
|Arshad Shaik
|12:32 PM
|Para-Cycling (Road)
|Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial
|Jyothi Gaderiya
|1:00 PM
|Para-Shooting
|P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
|Rudransh Khandelwal, Nihal Singh
|1:35 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Men's Shot Put F46 Final
|Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar
|2:15 PM
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 4 Quarter-Final
|Bhavinaben Patel
|3:17 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Women's Shot Put F46 Final
|Amisha Rawat
|3:30 PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Up To 49 KG Final
|Parmjeet Kumar
|3:45 PM
|Para-Shooting
|P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified)
|Rudransh Khandelwal, Nihal Singh
|5:49 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Rounds
|Harvinder Singh
|6:40 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Rounds (If Qualified)
|Harvinder Singh
|8:30 PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Up To 45 Kg Final
|Sakina Khatun
|9:17 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-Finals (If Qualified)
|Harvinder Singh
|10:08 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open Semi-Finals (If Qualified)
|Harvinder Singh
|10:50 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Men's Club Throw F51 Final
|Pranav Soorma, Dharambir, Amit Saroha
|10:57 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (If Lost In Semi-Finals)
|Harvinder Singh
|11:03 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Women's 100m T12 Round 1
|Simran Sharma
|11:14 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match
|Harvinder Singh
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 7: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 7 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.