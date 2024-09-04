Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP

Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP