Another day of thrilling action at the Paris Paralympics is behind us and we saw some exceptional sporting achievements on the sixth day of the Games. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The star of the day was surely Ihar Boki who won his 21st Paralympic gold! Boki who competes as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete won his fifth gold medal of the ongoing Games. Boki was so good in Paris that he won all five races he competed in.
Cuba's Omara Durand too continued her Paralympic winning streak, as she got her ninth consecutive Para athletics gold medal.
Day six also saw the first para equestrian and wheelchair fencing medals being awarded. Both saw new Paralympic champions getting crowned.
It was an action packed with 50 gold medals being distributed. Check results for every single medal event HERE
For India, the day was historic as they crossed their best-ever Paralympic Games tally. Five medals came for India on Tuesday to take their total to 20 for the first time in the history of the Paralympics.
Deepthi Jeevanji, whose world record was broken at the heats in the qualifying round in Paris, finished with a bronze in the women's 400m T20 event. Then came two double podium finishes.
First in men's high jump T63 final where Sharad Kumar grabbed silver while Mariyappan Thangavelu settled for bronze. Shailesh Kumar finished fourth in the event. Another double podium came in the men's javelin throw F46 final. Ajeet Singh took silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze
Updated Medal Tally After All Events On September 3
China continued to dominate the Paralympic 2024 and have now amassed as many as 115 medals. They crossed 50 gold medals on Tuesday and the exact count at the end of the day is 53 golds, 40 silvers and 22 bronze medals. Great Britain is at the second spot with 30 gold medals while the United States takes the third position with 20 gold medals.