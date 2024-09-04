Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally

Check results for all medal events on Day six (September 3) of the Paris Paralympics and the updated medal tally at the end of the day

Lu Dong, He Shenggao and Liu Yu, of China, celebrate their first, second and third position at the podium of Women's 50m Backstroke -S5 during the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP
Another day of thrilling action at the Paris Paralympics is behind us and we saw some exceptional sporting achievements on the sixth day of the Games. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The star of the day was surely Ihar Boki who won his 21st Paralympic gold! Boki who competes as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete won his fifth gold medal of the ongoing Games. Boki was so good in Paris that he won all five races he competed in.

Cuba's Omara Durand too continued her Paralympic winning streak, as she got her ninth consecutive Para athletics gold medal.

Day six also saw the first para equestrian and wheelchair fencing medals being awarded. Both saw new Paralympic champions getting crowned.

Deepthi Jeevanji bags Bronze medal in 400m T20 event - X/@DDNewslive
Deepthi Jeevanji Clinches Bronze For India In Women's 400m T20 At Paris Paralympics 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It was an action packed with 50 gold medals being distributed. Check results for every single medal event HERE

For India, the day was historic as they crossed their best-ever Paralympic Games tally. Five medals came for India on Tuesday to take their total to 20 for the first time in the history of the Paralympics.

Deepthi Jeevanji, whose world record was broken at the heats in the qualifying round in Paris, finished with a bronze in the women's 400m T20 event. Then came two double podium finishes.

First in men's high jump T63 final where Sharad Kumar grabbed silver while Mariyappan Thangavelu settled for bronze. Shailesh Kumar finished fourth in the event. Another double podium came in the men's javelin throw F46 final. Ajeet Singh took silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze

Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics. - AP
Tokyo Tally Breached: Paris 2024 Now India's Greatest Paralympics Campaign Of All Time

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Updated Medal Tally After All Events On September 3

Photo: OutlookIndia
info_icon

China continued to dominate the Paralympic 2024 and have now amassed as many as 115 medals. They crossed 50 gold medals on Tuesday and the exact count at the end of the day is 53 golds, 40 silvers and 22 bronze medals. Great Britain is at the second spot with 30 gold medals while the United States takes the third position with 20 gold medals.

