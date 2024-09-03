Other Sports

Deepthi Jeevanji Clinches Bronze For India In Women's 400m T20 At Paris Paralympics 2024

Deepthi Jeevanji clocked a time of 55.82 seconds, a testament to her skill and determination

Deepthi-Jeevanji
Deepthi Jeevanji bags Bronze medal in 400m T20 event Photo: X/@DDNewslive
info_icon

Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday, September 3. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)

The 20-year-old Jeevanji clocked 55.82sec to secure a podium finish in her debut Games appearance. She finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16sec) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23sec) of Turkey.

Reigning world champion, Deepthi narrowly missed out on a silver medal, finishing behind Onder, who broke Deepthi's world record during the heats.

The bronze medal by Deepthi sealed her as the country's second athlete to secure a track event medal in the Paralympic Games after Preethi Pal won bronze medals in both the 100m T35 and 200m T35.

The T20 category is designated for athletes who have intellectual impairment.

With this result, the Indian medal tally reached 16 in the ongoing Paralympics: three gold, five silver, and eight bronze.

