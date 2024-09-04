Tokyo Tally Breached: Paris 2024 Now India's Greatest Paralympics Campaign Of All Time

Paris 2024 has become the greatest ever Paralympics campaign for Team India as they achieved their largest medal haul of all time of 20 on Tuesday, surpassing their tally of Tokyo Games where they bagged 19 podium finishes. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Indian athletes have so far (till Tuesday) won three gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals in Paris. In Tokyo, India had returned with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.
Earlier on Monday, Team India had achieved their single greatest day at the Paralympics, winning eight medals: two golds, three silvers and three bronzes.
The follow-up day to the record-breaking haul of Monday began slowly. One of the biggest hopes of the day, Avani Lekhara missed a medal as her campaign finished with one gold medal.
A late evening medal rush was expected from the athletics team members and they did not disappoint.
Deepthi Jeevanji, whose world record was broken at the heats in the qualifying round in Paris, finished with a bronze in the women's 400m T20 event. Then came two double podium finishes.
First in men's high jump T63 final where Sharad Kumar grabbed silver while Mariyappan Thangavelu settled for bronze. Shailesh Kumar finished fourth in the event. Another double podium came in the men's javelin throw F46 final. Ajeet Singh took silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze in event.
The two javelin medals, which came past midnight as per Indian Standard Time, pushed India's tally to 20. India had never managed to win 20 medals at the Paralympics.
However, the show is not over yet as India aims to get at least 25 medals from the Paris Paralympics.
Here is a list of every medal won by India till the end of events on Tuesday, September 3 at the Paris Paralympics.
All Medals Won By India So Far At Paris Paralympics
Avani Lekhara - GOLD - Shooting, women's 10m air rifle SH1.
Mona Agarwal - BRONZE - Shooting, women's 10m air rifle SH1.
Manish Narwal - SILVER - Shooting, men's 10m air pistol SH1.
Preethi Pal - BRONZE - Athletics, women's 100m T35.
Rubina Francis - BRONZE - Shooting, women's 10m air pistol SH1
Preethi Pal - BRONZE - Athletics, women's 200m T35.
Nishad Kumar - SILVER - Athletics, men's high jump T47.
Nitesh Kumar - GOLD - Badminton, men's singles SL3
Thulasimathi Murugesan - SILVER - Badminton, women's singles SU5
Manisha Ramadass - BRONZE - Badminton, women's singles SU5
Suhas Yathiraj - SILVER - Badminton, men's singles SL4
Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar - BRONZE - Archery, mixed compound
Yogesh Kathuniya - SILVER - Athletics, men's discus F56
Sumit Antil - GOLD - Athletics, men's javelin throw F64
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan - BRONZE - Badminton, women's singles SH6
Deepthi Jeevanji - BRONZE - Athletics, women's 400m T20
Sharad Kumar - SILVER - Athletics, men's high jump T63
Mariyappan Thangavelu - BRONZE - Athletics, men's high jump T63
Ajeet Singh - SILVER - Athletics, men's javelin throw F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar - BRONZE - Athletics, men's javelin throw F46
With 20 medals out of which three are golds, India are currently placed at the 19th spot in the medals tally at the end of Tuesday's event at the Paris Paralympics.