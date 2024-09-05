Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 8: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

Today, around 63 medal events will be held in Paris, with Indian athletes participating in shooting, athletics, judo, powerlifting, and archery

paris-paralympics-india-medals-games-2024-archery-ap-photo
Harvinder Singh of India celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
info_icon

After a record-breaking medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India look ahead with yet another set of medal quests as Day 8 approaches, hoping for further podium finishes on September 5, Thursday. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Currently, with a total of 24 medals -- 5 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze -- the Indian contingent has secured 13th place in the standings. With this, India surpassed their medal count from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where they earned 19 medals, by 5 additional medals.

On the seventh day of the Paris Paralympics, India earned four medals--two gold and two silver--highlighted by the record-breaking, standout performances from Dharambir, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Pranav Soorma in athletics and Harvinder Singh in archery.

Today, around 63 medal events will be held in Paris, with Indian athletes participating in shooting, athletics, judo, powerlifting, and archery.

Inida Medal Events Today At Paris Paralympics (Day 8)

Today, India’s hope for medal glory will hinge in several events. Shooters Mona Agarwal and Sidhartha Babu will start the day's action in the R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 qualification at 13:00 IST. If qualified they will battle for the medal in the final taking place at 15:15 IST.

If Kapil Parmar advances to the finals in the Para Judo Men’s -60 kg J1 category, India’s hopes will be renewed at 19:30.

In the Mixed Team Recurve Open, the medal rounds will feature para archers, Pooja and Harvinder Singh, if they qualify. The final is scheduled for 20:45.

Ashok will carry India’s medal hopes in the Para Powerlifting Men’s up to 65kg Final, which will be held at 22:05.

In Para Athletics, India has another chance for a medals with Simran competing in the Women’s 100m T12 Final at 22:47 and, Arvind in the Men’s Shot Put F35 Final at 23:49.

Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday. - AP
Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 5 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris Paralympics Day 8 All Medal Events

Para-Cycling Road

13:00 onwards - Men’s H1-2 Road Race, Women’s H1-4 Road Race, Men’s H5 Road Race, Women’s H5 Road Race, Men’s H4 Road Race, Men’s H3 Road Race

Para Athletics

13:30 onwards - Women’s Shot Put - F35,

13:35 onwards - Women’s Long Jump - T38

13:40 onwards - Men’s 400m - T12

13:47 onwards - Women’s Shot Put - F57

13:51 onwards - Men’s 400m - T13

14:19 onwards - Women’s 100m - T37

15:10 - Women’s Shot Put - F64

15:36 - Men’s Discus Throw - F11

22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T63,

2:34 - Men’s Discus Throw - F64

22:38 - Men’s 100m - T11

22:47 - Women’s 100m - T12

22: 56 - Women’s 400m - T53

23: 01- Women’s Shot Put - F33

23: 05 - Women’s 400m - T54

23:28 - Men’s 800m - T53,

Men’s Shot Put - F35

23:51- Men’s 800m - T54

Men’s Javelin Throw - F13

Para Table Tennis

13:30 - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Semifinals

Men’s Singles - MS3 - Semifinals

14:30 - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Semifinals

15:30 - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Semifinals

16:30 - Men’s Singles - MS2 - Gold Medal Match

17:30 - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Semifinals

20:30 - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Gold Medal Match

21:30 - Men’s Singles - MS3 - Gold Medal Match

22:45 - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Gold Medal Match

23:45 - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Gold Medal Match

Boccia

14:00 - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Bronze Medal Match

15:50 - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Bronze Medal Match

20:30 - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Gold Medal Match

22:45 - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Gold Medal Match

00:30 - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Gold Medal Match

Para Shooting

15:15 - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final

Para Powerlifting

15:30 - Women’s up to 50kg Final

17:05 - Men’s up to 59kg Final

17:10 - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Bronze Medal Match

20:30 - Women’s up to 55kg Final

22:05 - Men’s up to 65kg Final

Wheelchair Tennis

15:30 - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Quad Singles Bronze Medal Match

17:00 - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Quad Singles Gold Medal Match

Goalball

16:45 - Men’s Bronze Medal Game

18:30 - Women’s Bronze Medal Game

21:15 - Women’s Gold Medal Game

23:00 - Men’s Gold Medal Game

Para Judo

19:30 onwards - Women -48 kg J1 Final Block, Women -57 kg J1 Final Block, Women -48 kg J2 Final Block, Men -60 kg J1 Final Block, Men -60 kg J2 Final Block

Para Archery

20:45 onwards - Mixed Team Recurve Open Medal Rounds

Para Swimming

21:00 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB7

Men’s 50m Freestyle - S5

Men’s 100m Freestyle - S6

Women’s 400m Freestyle - S10

Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11

Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9

Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9

Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB12

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13

Women’s 50m Freestyle - S8

Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay - 20 Points

Wheelchair Fencing

21:00 - Women’s Foil Team Finals

22:15 - Men’s Foil Team Finals

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  2. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  2. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  3. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  4. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  5. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajaji Park Director Row: Why SC Slammed Uttarakhand Govt Saying 'We're Not In Feudal Era'
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. 'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  5. Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  4. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  5. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  2. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get? Voters Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  7. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  8. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Quest For 25th Medal Begins; Mixed Team Shooters, Archers In Focus