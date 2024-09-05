After a record-breaking medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India look ahead with yet another set of medal quests as Day 8 approaches, hoping for further podium finishes on September 5, Thursday. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Currently, with a total of 24 medals -- 5 gold, 9 silver, and 10 bronze -- the Indian contingent has secured 13th place in the standings. With this, India surpassed their medal count from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where they earned 19 medals, by 5 additional medals.
On the seventh day of the Paris Paralympics, India earned four medals--two gold and two silver--highlighted by the record-breaking, standout performances from Dharambir, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Pranav Soorma in athletics and Harvinder Singh in archery.
Today, around 63 medal events will be held in Paris, with Indian athletes participating in shooting, athletics, judo, powerlifting, and archery.
Inida Medal Events Today At Paris Paralympics (Day 8)
Today, India’s hope for medal glory will hinge in several events. Shooters Mona Agarwal and Sidhartha Babu will start the day's action in the R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 qualification at 13:00 IST. If qualified they will battle for the medal in the final taking place at 15:15 IST.
If Kapil Parmar advances to the finals in the Para Judo Men’s -60 kg J1 category, India’s hopes will be renewed at 19:30.
In the Mixed Team Recurve Open, the medal rounds will feature para archers, Pooja and Harvinder Singh, if they qualify. The final is scheduled for 20:45.
Ashok will carry India’s medal hopes in the Para Powerlifting Men’s up to 65kg Final, which will be held at 22:05.
In Para Athletics, India has another chance for a medals with Simran competing in the Women’s 100m T12 Final at 22:47 and, Arvind in the Men’s Shot Put F35 Final at 23:49.
Paris Paralympics Day 8 All Medal Events
Para-Cycling Road
13:00 onwards - Men’s H1-2 Road Race, Women’s H1-4 Road Race, Men’s H5 Road Race, Women’s H5 Road Race, Men’s H4 Road Race, Men’s H3 Road Race
Para Athletics
13:30 onwards - Women’s Shot Put - F35,
13:35 onwards - Women’s Long Jump - T38
13:40 onwards - Men’s 400m - T12
13:47 onwards - Women’s Shot Put - F57
13:51 onwards - Men’s 400m - T13
14:19 onwards - Women’s 100m - T37
15:10 - Women’s Shot Put - F64
15:36 - Men’s Discus Throw - F11
22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Long Jump - T63,
2:34 - Men’s Discus Throw - F64
22:38 - Men’s 100m - T11
22:47 - Women’s 100m - T12
22: 56 - Women’s 400m - T53
23: 01- Women’s Shot Put - F33
23: 05 - Women’s 400m - T54
23:28 - Men’s 800m - T53,
Men’s Shot Put - F35
23:51- Men’s 800m - T54
Men’s Javelin Throw - F13
Para Table Tennis
13:30 - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Semifinals
Men’s Singles - MS3 - Semifinals
14:30 - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Semifinals
15:30 - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Semifinals, Women’s Singles - WS1-2 - Semifinals
16:30 - Men’s Singles - MS2 - Gold Medal Match
17:30 - Men’s Singles - MS6 - Semifinals
20:30 - Women’s Singles - WS11 - Gold Medal Match
21:30 - Men’s Singles - MS3 - Gold Medal Match
22:45 - Women’s Singles - WS7 - Gold Medal Match
23:45 - Men’s Singles - MS11 - Gold Medal Match
Boccia
14:00 - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Bronze Medal Match
15:50 - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Bronze Medal Match
20:30 - Mixed Team - BC1/BC2 Gold Medal Match
22:45 - Mixed Pairs - BC4 Gold Medal Match
00:30 - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Gold Medal Match
Para Shooting
15:15 - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final
Para Powerlifting
15:30 - Women’s up to 50kg Final
17:05 - Men’s up to 59kg Final
17:10 - Mixed Pairs - BC3 Bronze Medal Match
20:30 - Women’s up to 55kg Final
22:05 - Men’s up to 65kg Final
Wheelchair Tennis
15:30 - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Quad Singles Bronze Medal Match
17:00 - Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Quad Singles Gold Medal Match
Goalball
16:45 - Men’s Bronze Medal Game
18:30 - Women’s Bronze Medal Game
21:15 - Women’s Gold Medal Game
23:00 - Men’s Gold Medal Game
Para Judo
19:30 onwards - Women -48 kg J1 Final Block, Women -57 kg J1 Final Block, Women -48 kg J2 Final Block, Men -60 kg J1 Final Block, Men -60 kg J2 Final Block
Para Archery
20:45 onwards - Mixed Team Recurve Open Medal Rounds
Para Swimming
21:00 - Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB7
Men’s 50m Freestyle - S5
Men’s 100m Freestyle - S6
Women’s 400m Freestyle - S10
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB11
Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9
Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB12
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13
Women’s 50m Freestyle - S8
Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay - 20 Points
Wheelchair Fencing
21:00 - Women’s Foil Team Finals
22:15 - Men’s Foil Team Finals