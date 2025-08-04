TRAU FC 1-2 Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Rohen Winner Keeps RKFC's Qualification Hopes Alive

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this weekday for some more fun Indian football action. This Group F clash of Durand Cup pits TRAU FC against Real Kashmir, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the encounter.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup group F game will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group F Standings
Indian Navy are on top of Group F with their win over Real Kashmir. Check out the standings below:
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off!
We are underway in Imphal. TRAU FC attacking from right to left and Real Kashmir from left to right in the first half. Remember that whoever loses this game will most likely be knocked out of contention to qualify from Group F.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 0-0 RKFC
It has been a somewhat tepid start to the match. No major goal-scoring opportunities yet for either side, but things could change very quickly and it's still early days in the encounter.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-1 RKFC
Well, well. That was a cracking two-minute spell of football. Tarek opens the scoring, putting Real Kashmir ahead in the 25th minute. But TRAU FC respond in seconds, equalising via Buyamayum. The match comes to life.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update
The scoreline stays at 1-1 at the end of the first half, following four minutes of added time. It has been an eventful half after a sluggish start, and expect more goals after the lemon break. Below are the statistics at half-time:
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-1 RKFC
The second half gets underway. TRAU FC now attacking from left to right and Real Kashmir from right to left. The pressure would be more on the visitors than TRAU, given that Real Kashmir lost their opener. But one point wouldn't really do either of them much good so a winner could definitely be on the cards.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-2 RKFC
Real Kashmir have the lead in the 65th minute! Rohen conjures a stunning pile driver from outside the box after a lovely lay-up to put the tourists ahead.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-2 RKFC
The minutes are ticking by. Last 10 remain for the full 90, plus the stoppage time that will no doubt be added. The home team desperately need an equaliser in the next few minutes to keep their hopes of advancement alive, as they will need another one at least after that to win.
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full-Time Update
And so it ends 2-1 in favour of Real Kashmir after seven minutes of stoppage time. The Srinagar-based club thus keeps its hopes of advancing from Group F alive. TRAU FC, on the other hand, are knocked out and will play their last game of the campaign against Indian Navy.