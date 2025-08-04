TRAU FC 1-2 Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Rohen Winner Keeps RKFC's Qualification Hopes Alive

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup: While the Snow Leopards now have one win from two matches, the hosts are knocked out of contention. Catch the key updates from the Indian football match, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup
TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Highlights, Durand Cup: The Snow Leopards celebrate a goal in Imphal. Photo: X/Durand Cup
A 65th-minute pile driver from Rohen powered Real Kashmir FC to a 2-1 win over TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Monday (August 4, 2025). The victory kept the Snow Leopards' hopes of advancing from Group F alive, while the home team were knocked out of contention with their second straight defeat. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this weekday for some more fun Indian football action. This Group F clash of Durand Cup pits TRAU FC against Real Kashmir, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the encounter.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup group F game will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group F Standings

Indian Navy are on top of Group F with their win over Real Kashmir. Check out the standings below:

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off!

We are underway in Imphal. TRAU FC attacking from right to left and Real Kashmir from left to right in the first half. Remember that whoever loses this game will most likely be knocked out of contention to qualify from Group F.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 0-0 RKFC

It has been a somewhat tepid start to the match. No major goal-scoring opportunities yet for either side, but things could change very quickly and it's still early days in the encounter.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-1 RKFC

Well, well. That was a cracking two-minute spell of football. Tarek opens the scoring, putting Real Kashmir ahead in the 25th minute. But TRAU FC respond in seconds, equalising via Buyamayum. The match comes to life.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 1-1 at the end of the first half, following four minutes of added time. It has been an eventful half after a sluggish start, and expect more goals after the lemon break. Below are the statistics at half-time:

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-1 RKFC

The second half gets underway. TRAU FC now attacking from left to right and Real Kashmir from right to left. The pressure would be more on the visitors than TRAU, given that Real Kashmir lost their opener. But one point wouldn't really do either of them much good so a winner could definitely be on the cards.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-2 RKFC

Real Kashmir have the lead in the 65th minute! Rohen conjures a stunning pile driver from outside the box after a lovely lay-up to put the tourists ahead.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TRAU 1-2 RKFC

The minutes are ticking by. Last 10 remain for the full 90, plus the stoppage time that will no doubt be added. The home team desperately need an equaliser in the next few minutes to keep their hopes of advancement alive, as they will need another one at least after that to win.

TRAU FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full-Time Update

And so it ends 2-1 in favour of Real Kashmir after seven minutes of stoppage time. The Srinagar-based club thus keeps its hopes of advancing from Group F alive. TRAU FC, on the other hand, are knocked out and will play their last game of the campaign against Indian Navy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball