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Asian Para Games 2026: Ashok Bags Silver In Men's 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India’s Ashok won silver in the men’s 65kg para powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best lift of 192kg. China’s Zou Yi claimed gold with 216kg, while Indonesia’s Margono secured bronze with 177kg

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Asian Para Games 2026: Ashok Bags Silver In Mens 65kg Powerlifting With 192kg Lift
India’s Ashok won silver in the men’s 65kg para powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Photo: PCI
Summary of this article

  • Ashok won silver in the men's 65kg para powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best lift of 192kg

  • China's Zou Yi claimed gold with 216kg, while Indonesia's Margono took bronze with 177kg

  • The 37-year-old from Haryana failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt

India's Ashok secured a silver medal in the men's 65kg para powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday, October 20, after registering a best lift of 192kg.

The 37-year-old finished behind China's Zou Yi, the reigning Paralympic champion, who claimed the gold medal with a lift of 216kg. Indonesia's Margono completed the podium, taking bronze with 177kg.

Ashok began his campaign on a positive note by successfully lifting 187kg in his opening attempt. He then raised the bar to 192kg in his second attempt to strengthen his position in the competition. However, his bid to lift 201kg in the final round proved unsuccessful, leaving him with 192kg as his best effort.

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Hailing from Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat district, Ashok contracted polio during childhood. He has now added an Asian Para Games silver medal to his achievements on the continental stage.

Para powerlifting is a strength-based sport in which athletes compete in the bench press, with results determined by the weight lifted. The competition is divided into different weight categories, and participants have impairments affecting their hips or legs.

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Despite having just one discipline, the sport features multiple categories based on the athletes' body weight.

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