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Manish Narwal Wins Silver In Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1, Secures LA 2028 Paralympics Quota

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday at the Asian Para Games and secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. The Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana’s Faridabad district shot 233.7, helping India continue its strong shooting run.

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Manish Narwal (Left) wins a silver medal at the Asian Para Games 2026
Manish Narwal (Left) wins a silver medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 | Photo: SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday

  • The Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana’s Faridabad district shot 233.7 in the eight-man final

  • The result secured Narwal a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics

Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday and secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics as India's shooters kept up their medal run at the Asian Para Games.

The Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district shot 233.7 in the eight-man final to finish second.

The result made Narwal the third Indian para shooter to secure an LA 2028 quota place. It also extended India's strong start in shooting at the Games.

South Korea's Jo Jeongdu won gold with an Asian Para Games record of 241.3. China's Yang Chao took bronze with 213.6.

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India had another shooter in the final. Rudransh Khandelwal finished seventh with 127.3.

India had opened its shooting campaign well on Monday, the first day of the competition. Mona Agarwal won gold and Avani Lekhara took silver in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event, with both also securing LA 2028 quota places.

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Narwal has now added another major medal to his record. He won silver in the same event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and had taken bronze at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The Arjuna awardee is from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district. His latest silver keeps India's medal run going in shooting at the Asian Para Games

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