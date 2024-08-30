Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Manish Narwal Claims Silver In P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Manish Narwal secured the silver medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 at Paris Paralympics 2024

Manish Narwal, Paris Paralympics 2024, Screengrab
India's para shooter Manish Narwal at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

The Indian para-shooter Manish Narwal grabs the fourth medal for India at the 2024 Para Games. He bagged the silver medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 with a score of 234.9 on Friday, August 30 in Paris. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Manish Narwal Previous Achievements

●        Paralympics Games (2020)- Gold Medal in P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol

●        Asian Para Games (2022)- Bronze Medal in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol

●        Asian Para Games (2018) Gold Medal in P1 - Men's 10M Air Pistol & Silver Medal in P4 - Mixed 50M Free Pistol

●        New Delhi World Cup (2024) - Silver Medals in P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol & P1 – Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol & P6 – Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol

Osijek World Cup (2023) – Gold Medal in P1 – Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol & Silver Medals in P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol & P6 – Mixed Team 10m Pistol

(More To Follow...)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets After Gus Atkinson's Late Charge
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown
  4. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  5. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Payal To Appear For Mediation
  2. In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon
  3. Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy
  4. SC Protects News Anchor From Arrest For Interviewing Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
  5. Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin