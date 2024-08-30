Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Manish Narwal Claims Silver In P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

The Indian para-shooter Manish Narwal grabs the fourth medal for India at the 2024 Para Games. He bagged the silver medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 with a score of 234.9 on Friday, August 30 in Paris. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Manish Narwal Previous Achievements
● Paralympics Games (2020)- Gold Medal in P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol
● Asian Para Games (2022)- Bronze Medal in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol
● Asian Para Games (2018) Gold Medal in P1 - Men's 10M Air Pistol & Silver Medal in P4 - Mixed 50M Free Pistol
● New Delhi World Cup (2024) - Silver Medals in P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol & P1 – Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol & P6 – Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
Osijek World Cup (2023) – Gold Medal in P1 – Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol & Silver Medals in P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol & P6 – Mixed Team 10m Pistol
