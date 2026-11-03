Manu Bhaker Takes Aim At ISSF Athletes Committee Seat, Enters 2026–2030 Election Race

Manu Bhaker nominated for ISSF Athletes Committee elections (2026–2030)
Focus on athlete welfare, representation and better financial opportunities
Voting to take place at ISSF World Championships in Cairo and Doha
India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has been nominated for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee elections for the 2026–2030 term. She will contest in the Pistol category, where 10 candidates are vying for two positions.
Bhaker's agenda includes greater athlete representation in decision-making, better financial opportunities, improved mental health support and more stability in competition rules. One of her key priorities is to safeguard the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and push for its continued inclusion in the Olympic programme.
The 23-year-old also wants to advocate for higher prize money at ISSF World Cups and explore commercial opportunities through television-friendly competition formats. She has identified social media and digital platforms as tools to attract new audiences to shooting.
Her other proposals include a confidential grievance redressal mechanism, access to sports psychology programmes and designated quiet zones at competitions. She also wants better financial security and career-transition opportunities for athletes after retirement.
Speaking about her candidature, Bhaker said, “It is an honour to be nominated for the ISSF Athletes Committee. Having competed at the highest level, I have experienced first-hand both the opportunities and challenges that come with being an international athlete.
“I believe that athletes should not just be participants in the sport but also active voices in shaping its future. My vision is to work towards greater stability in competition rules, better financial and commercial opportunities, stronger athlete welfare systems and a more accessible platform for athletes to raise their concerns.
“I want to contribute towards building an environment where athletes feel heard, supported and secure, both during and beyond their sporting careers.”
The ISSF Athletes Committee represents competitors in discussions with the governing body, including matters related to competition regulations, conditions, athlete welfare and clean sport.
The elections will take place during the ISSF World Championship 300m Rifle in Cairo from October 17 to 19, 2026, and the World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha from November 3 to 13.
Athletes aged 18 and above who are competing at either championship will be eligible to vote. Each eligible shooter can select up to two candidates in each discipline, with six candidates to be chosen across the three categories.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Bhaker became the first Indian athlete in independent India's history to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.
She claimed bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol before partnering Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.