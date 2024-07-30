Other Sports

Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024

With victories in the bronze medal matches of the women's 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games 2024, Manu Bhaker became the only Indian athlete to win two or multiple medals at the same Olympic Games

Manu Bhaker Paris Olympics Shooting AP Photo
India's Manu Bhaker gestures after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon

Manu Bhaker, whose name has been etched into the annals of Indian Olympic history, is the shooter who won not one but two medals at the Paris Games 2024. She broke records—and then did it again. Who is Manu Bhaker? Let’s find out.  (Full Coverage More Sports News)

The 22-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games on Sunday, making her the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic medal in shooting and the first shooter to win an Olympic medal in this event since London 2012.

Not only did she open India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024, but she also expanded it. On Tuesday, July 30, at the Games 2024, Manu Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, added to India’s medal count by winning bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol event.

"I feel proud, and I feel a lot of gratitude that I was able to achieve it. It's just a blessing. Thank you so much for all the blessings and love," Manu Bhaker told JioCinema after winning the double medal at Paris 2024.

Manu Bhaker Records

Manu Bhaker now holds the record as the only Indian athlete to win two or multiple medals at the same Olympic Games.

Manu finished the final round of the women’s 10m air pistol event with a score of 221.7, placing behind South Korea’s Kim Yeji, the silver medalist, and Oh Ye Jin, who claimed the gold. Manu is also India’s first-ever Olympic medallist in the 10m air pistol event.

Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tri-colour after winning India its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP/Manish Swarup
History Continues To Follow Manu Bhaker As She Rewrites Record Books With Double Bronze In Paris

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the mixed 10m air pistol event, Manu and Sarabjot secured the medal with a score of 580 points, defeating the South Korean team 16-10 in the bronze medal match. They finished just one point behind the silver medalist team from Serbia and two points behind the gold medalists from Turkey.

In her pursuit of glory in Paris, Manu Bhaker became the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal, following in the footsteps of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (2004 Athens), Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing), Vijay Kumar (2012 London), and Gagan Narang (2012 London). In addition, the Haryana girl became the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic final in an individual event in the last 20 years.

Manu Bhaker Achievements:

Bhaker has been a World Champion in the women's 10m air pistol event in Lima, earned a silver in the women's 25m pistol at the 2022 Cairo World Championships, and won gold in the same event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Below are the some of the wonderful achievements of the Indian shooter:

Asian Games (2022) - Gold Medal in 25m Pistol Team

World Championship, Baku (2023) - Gold Medal in 25m Pistol Team

Asian Shooting Championship, Changwon (2023) - bagged Paris Games 2024 Quota with 5th finish in 25m Pistol.

World Cup, Bhopal (2023) - Bronze Medal in 25m Pistol

World Championship, Cairo (2022) - Silver Medal in 25m Pistol

World University Games, Chengdu (2021) - 2 Gold Medals in 10m Air pistol individual and womens team event.

