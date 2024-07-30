Sports

History Continues To Follow Manu Bhaker As She Rewrites Record Books With Double Bronze In Paris

Through this bronze, Bhaker becomes the first Indian since independence of the country in 1947 to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition

manu-bhaker-india-shooter
Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tri-colour after winning India its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

History continued to follow Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics as the 22-year-old bagged bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. (Highlights | Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Through this bronze, Bhaker becomes the first Indian since independence of the country in 1947 to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition. British Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had earlier won medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics in the same city. However, Pritchard's medals remain contested between India and Britain.

The medal has also made her the second Indian women and third sportsperson from the country to have multiple Olympic medals.

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker Scripts History At Paris Olympics: Shooter Claims Bronze Alongside Sarabjot Singh In Mixed Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

To create history Bhaker and Sarabjot had to overcome the South Korean duo of Ye Jin Oh and Wonho Lee in the bronze medal match of the mixed team 10m air pistol event. And the Indian duo did that with ease.

The Indian pairing proved to be too good for the South Koreans winning the match 16-10.

Bhaker had already clinched bronze in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday. The bronze was India's first at the Paris Olympics and had already etched Bhaker's name in the history books of Indian shooting. India has won two medals so far in the Paris Olympics and Bhaker has played part in both of them.

With the individual bronze, the 22-year-old became the first woman from India to win an Olympic medal in shooting. The medal also broke a 12-year drought for India in shooting where they had not won a medal since London 2012 Games.

Bhaker could still write more history as the youngster is in fray in the 25m air pistol event where the qualification round takes place on Friday, August 2.

Born in Jhajjar, Haryana, Bhaker had already been an Asian Games gold medalist in the 25m team event in 2022 Games in Hangzhou.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Grants Bail To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Watch: Man Clings On To Boulder After Being Washed Away By Landslide In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  2. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  2. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  3. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  4. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 63 Dead As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Rising Toll; Body Parts Found In River, Mud
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games