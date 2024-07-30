History continued to follow Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics as the 22-year-old bagged bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. (Highlights | Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Through this bronze, Bhaker becomes the first Indian since independence of the country in 1947 to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition. British Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had earlier won medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics in the same city. However, Pritchard's medals remain contested between India and Britain.
The medal has also made her the second Indian women and third sportsperson from the country to have multiple Olympic medals.
To create history Bhaker and Sarabjot had to overcome the South Korean duo of Ye Jin Oh and Wonho Lee in the bronze medal match of the mixed team 10m air pistol event. And the Indian duo did that with ease.
The Indian pairing proved to be too good for the South Koreans winning the match 16-10.
Bhaker had already clinched bronze in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday. The bronze was India's first at the Paris Olympics and had already etched Bhaker's name in the history books of Indian shooting. India has won two medals so far in the Paris Olympics and Bhaker has played part in both of them.
With the individual bronze, the 22-year-old became the first woman from India to win an Olympic medal in shooting. The medal also broke a 12-year drought for India in shooting where they had not won a medal since London 2012 Games.
Bhaker could still write more history as the youngster is in fray in the 25m air pistol event where the qualification round takes place on Friday, August 2.
Born in Jhajjar, Haryana, Bhaker had already been an Asian Games gold medalist in the 25m team event in 2022 Games in Hangzhou.