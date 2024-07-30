Manu Bhaker on Tuesday became the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition as the shooter alongside Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris.
The Indian team defeated South Korea in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics
