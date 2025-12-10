India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

India stream rolled South Africa and move on to New Chandigarh with a lead of 1-0. Check the live streaming info for the 2nd T20I match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming
India will face South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India won the 1st T20I at Cuttack by 101 runs

  • South Africa were bowled out at their lowest-ever T20I total of 74

  • The 2nd T20I will start from 7:00 pm IST

After suffering a humiliating loss in the red-ball leg of the series, India have dominated the white-ball leg of the series with a win 2-1 in the ODI series and then handsomely beating the Proteas by 101 runs in the 1st T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Chandigarh.

Hardik Pandya first set the ground ablaze with his blistering 59 off just 28 balls to take India to 175/6 after a shaky start. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh started the proceeding for India with two quick wickets post which the Proteas could never recover and got bundled out their lowest T20I total of 74, thus suffering heavy loss by 101 runs.

The campaign now moves on to New Chandigarh, where the 2nd T20I of the five-match series will take place on Thursday, December 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

When And Where Will the India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match Be Played?

The 2nd T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

  4. IndiGo Ordered To Cut Operations By 10% To Stabilise Flight Schedules

  5. IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCA's FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  3. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days