India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

India won the 1st T20I at Cuttack by 101 runs
South Africa were bowled out at their lowest-ever T20I total of 74
The 2nd T20I will start from 7:00 pm IST
After suffering a humiliating loss in the red-ball leg of the series, India have dominated the white-ball leg of the series with a win 2-1 in the ODI series and then handsomely beating the Proteas by 101 runs in the 1st T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Chandigarh.
Hardik Pandya first set the ground ablaze with his blistering 59 off just 28 balls to take India to 175/6 after a shaky start. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh started the proceeding for India with two quick wickets post which the Proteas could never recover and got bundled out their lowest T20I total of 74, thus suffering heavy loss by 101 runs.
The campaign now moves on to New Chandigarh, where the 2nd T20I of the five-match series will take place on Thursday, December 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
When And Where Will the India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Match Be Played?
The 2nd T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Where To Watch The Match Live?
The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Squads
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana