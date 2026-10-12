Udhayveer Sidhu Beats Olympic Champion To Win ISSF World Cup Gold In Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting

P
PTI
Published at:

India's Udhayveer Sidhu clinched gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, edging out Germany's Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points with a score of 240.6. Italy's Paolo Monna secured bronze with 219.8

image Prefer on Google
Udhayveer Sidhu Gold Medal ISSF World Cup 2026 Mens 10m Air Pistol Shooting
Udhayveer Sidhu won gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol. Photo: Instagram/@udhayveersidhu1
Summary of this article

  • Udhayveer Sidhu won gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol

  • The Indian shooter scored 240.6 to beat Germany's Olympic medallist Christian Reitz (240.1) by 0.5 points

  • Italy's Paolo Monna claimed bronze with 219.8 as Udhayveer sealed victory with a strong finish in the final two shots

India's Udhayveer Sidhu clinched the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday.

The 24-year-old produced a determined performance in the medal match to finish with a score of 240.6. He edged out Germany's Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in a dramatic finish.

Reitz secured the silver medal with a tally of 240.1. Italy's Paolo Monna took bronze with 219.8.

Udhayveer held his nerve during the closing elimination stages. Trailing Reitz by 0.3 points going into the final two shots, the Indian fired 10.2 and 9.8. Reitz recorded twin scores of 9.6, handing Udhayveer victory on the final shot.

Earlier in the day, Udhayveer qualified for the eight-man final in fourth position. He posted a total of 585 across six series (99, 98, 98, 97, 97, 96).

India's Jonathan Gavin Antony, competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), shot an impressive 586 to tie for the top score in qualification with Monna. Among the other Indian participants in the field, Ajendra Singh Chauhan finished 14th with a score of 580.

Related Content
Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet won India's first shooting gold at the Asian Games 2026 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. - SDhawan25/X
India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh placed 31st with 574, while Kumar Yogesh posted 573 in the RPO section.

The final also featured Turkey's Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Yusuf Dikec, who finished seventh with 138.0. Greece's Georgios Gampierakis placed fourth on 198.7, followed by Latvia's Emils Vasermanis in fifth position with 177.6.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories