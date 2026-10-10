‘Democracy Has Triumphed Over Mobocracy’: Sambit Patra Hails Govt's Crackdown On CJP

Sambit Patra attacked the CJP protest, saying ‘loktantra’ had triumphed over ‘bheedtantra’.
He accused Rahul Gandhi of dragging President Murmu into a street protest.
CJP leaders were detained as Delhi Police increased security across the capital.
BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday hailed Delhi Police and Central Government's crackdown of the the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, declaring that ‘loktantra (Democracy)’ has triumphed over ‘bheedtantra (Mobocracy)' and alleged that those behind the agitation had sought to create disorder in the capital.
Patra described the demonstration as a failed attempt by “anarchist forces” to disrupt the city. His remarks came amid detentions of CJP leaders and heightened security ahead of the protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
“Jantar Mantar’s story is not India’s story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India’s story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance,” Patra said in a press conference.
Patra alleged that there had been an attempt to hold the capital “captive” and provoke arson and violence. “But today the anarchists have failed. The flop show of anarchist elements has completely collapsed,” he said.
CJP Leaders Detained, Security Increased
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who called the agitation “Jantar Mantar 2.0”, was detained after arriving in Delhi. Fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained.
According to media reports, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were also detained in the capital.
Delhi Police imposed prohibitory restrictions across Central Delhi, deployed personnel equipped with body cameras and increased surveillance at key locations. Security forces were also stationed at Dhaula Kuan, with police expecting around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the city.
“Extensive security arrangements have been put in place; we have deployed personnel in coordination with other agencies, including in border districts where pickets have been set up. Senior officers and police personnel across all districts remain vigilant in their respective areas,” said Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone 1.
'Attempt To Drag President Into Street Protest': Patra Targets Rahul Gandhi
Patra also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s comments following an INDIA bloc delegation’s meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening.
Calling Gandhi a “Incompetent leader”, Patra accused him of attempting to draw the President into a street protest.
“Never before was an attempt made to drag the President into a street protest. But a ‘nalayak neta’ attempted to do that,” he said.
Patra characterised the political confrontation as a “fight of Modi vs Mir Jafar”, alleging that Opposition leaders wanted power without winning elections.
“These are people who can mortgage even the country for power,” he said.
What Rahul Said After Meeting Murmu
The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to Murmu raising allegations of electoral irregularities.
In a post on X, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of subverting the electoral system and said he was “shocked” by the President’s response.
“I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori. Instead, she asked us to bring her proof. We will bring her a mountain of it,” Gandhi wrote.
He said the Opposition would submit its evidence and welcomed what he described as her assurance to examine the matter and take action.
The memorandum sought Kumar’s resignation, repeal of the 2023 law granting immunity to the CEC and Election Commissioners, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and restoration of 13.30 crore voters allegedly deleted from the rolls.