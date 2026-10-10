‘Worse Than Emergency’: Kejriwal Targets Modi Over CJP Leaders’ Detention

Kejriwal called the security clampdown in central Delhi “worse than the Emergency” and criticised the detention of CJP leaders.
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged vote theft.
Kejriwal said he and his family would join the protest and urged young people to attend.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday compared the security clampdown in central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest to the Emergency, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining democracy. He also criticised the detention of CJP’s top leadership.
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote theft. According to PTI, the AAP alleged that Delhi Police had turned Kejriwal’s residence into a fortress ahead of the demonstration.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “This is worse than the Emergency. It's official… We are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear.”
Kejriwal further alleged that Modi had won the election through “vote chori” and was seeking to protect that outcome. He added, “PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi.”
PTI reported that Kejriwal had announced on Friday that he and his family would attend the protest. He also urged young people to join the demonstration and demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the alleged vote theft.