Nitin Nabin Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal Of Fuelling Unrest Ahead Of CJP Protest

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal of fuelling unrest ahead of the CJP’s planned protest.
Nabin claimed the CJP was backed by the AAP and accused Opposition leaders of acting at the behest of foreign powers.
The protest centres on demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of fuelling unrest in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that attempts were being made to destabilise the country at the behest of foreign powers.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the demonstration, Nabin alleged that the CJP was backed by the AAP and accused opposition leaders of acting like “urban Naxals”. He said the Centre would deal with the situation accordingly and asserted that India’s youth would not be misled by leaders of the INDIA bloc.
BJP Chief Alleges Plot To Destabilise India
Nabin claimed that opposition leaders could not accept India’s continued progress despite a global crisis and their repeated electoral defeats against the BJP. Citing the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government over the past 12 years, he said Indian democracy was strong enough to thwart attempts to destabilise the country.
“Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the nation: where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India’s development,” Nabin said.
He accused opposition leaders of prioritising political agendas over accepting electoral verdicts and alleged that their actions were being driven by foreign forces.
“Your ‘anarchist competition’, vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed. These are people that the public has rejected,” he said.
CJP Protest Draws BJP's Sharp Criticism
Nabin alleged that opposition leaders had hatched a plot to destabilise the country rather than learn from their electoral defeats. He also claimed that the CJP’s mobilisation was part of a broader effort to create instability in the national capital.
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar comes amid a dispute over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The demonstration has prompted extensive security arrangements across Delhi, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed to prevent disruptions.
The BJP chief’s remarks came as opposition leaders and protest organisers challenged the restrictions imposed ahead of the demonstration.