Rahul Gandhi Seeks Wider Opposition Unity, Congress Reaches Out To CJP

The outreach marked a shift in Congress’s stance. In the past, the party had described the CJP as a “proxy” of the Aam Aadmi Party and said it was not a recognised political outfit but an activist group. Gandhi’s willingness to accommodate the CJP in the meeting changed the perception, the people said. The move also came as Congress leaders pressed civil society and other organisations to join protests against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise for electoral rolls.