DMK says it has exited the INDIA bloc after Congress's alleged betrayal.
DMK blames Congress leaders for the alliance's electoral defeat and warns against further attacks.
DMK criticises TVK chief Vijay over anti-SIR protests and asserts its independent political path.
The DMK on Monday asserted that it had exited the INDIA bloc after the Congress "betrayal" and hence need not participate in the Congress-led agitations, emphasising its path is now independent.
The Dravidian party reiterated that SIR in Tamil Nadu and also the alleged unsavoury remarks made by TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore and other leaders had led to the defeat of the DMK at the hustings.
"While being part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the comments made by some Congress party cadres like Manickam Tagore, Girish Chodankar, and Praveen Chakravarthy about the DMK every day were also a reason. Due to this, the reputation and unity of the alliance was questioned in the public arena," the DMK said in a statement.
While being part of the DMK alliance, the Congress acted as a "sleeper cell of another party" and due to this, the work of those who sincerely worked for the success of the alliance within the Congress party was wasted.
Mounting a scathing attack on Tagore and a few other Congress leaders who breached the coalition ethics, the DMK warned him against making uncalled-for remarks against the Dravidian party or face severe political fallout.
In the sharply worded statement, the Principal Opposition party strongly criticised Tagore, Girish Chodankar and Praveen Chakravarthy for being responsible for the electoral setback of the DMK-led alliance.
"Tagore is making baseless and opportunistic allegations regarding the DMK's stand on the Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SIR) process. Continued slander would carry serious consequences," the DMK warned, clarifying its current alignment.
The DMK emphasised that it exited the INDIA bloc following alleged breaches of alliance ethics by certain Congress "parasites". It is under no obligation to participate in protests organised by the alliance.
"Following the betrayal by the Congress parasites against the DMK, breaching alliance ethics for the sake of ministerial berths, the DMK walked out of the India alliance," the Dravidian party said, referring to the Congress move to support the government formation under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in May.
It further said, "Having discarded the burden of such political liabilities, popular support for the DMK has surged, as reflected in recent by-election results."
Further, the DMK flayed the TVK and its leader Vijay, accusing the party of suppressing youth protests against the SIR in Tamil Nadu.
It questioned why Congress leaders like Tagore have remained silent on CM Vijay's position regarding the CEC resignation while directing criticism toward the DMK.
Reiterating its historical record in spearheading anti-BJP coalitions in Tamil Nadu over two consecutive parliamentary elections, the DMK declared that it required no lessons in political courage or alliance strategy.
The party will chart its own path forward. "Our path is an independent one," the DMK said, and asked Congress leaders to focus on their own coalition dynamics rather than attacking non-alliance parties.