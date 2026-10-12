The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal amid controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The resolution called for restoring voting rights to eligible voters allegedly excluded during the revision and reconstituting the Election Commissioners’ selection committee.
The state has opposed the SIR exercise previously, with the latest resolution extending its objections to the CEC’s leadership and the appointment process for Election Commissioners.
The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading an aggressive agitation against the official.
It contended that there were serious concerns regarding the voter roll revisions, the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and the impartiality of the Election Commission, all of which cannot be ignored.
Assembly Seeks Restoration Of Voting Rights
The resolution sought to address the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and immediate restoration of the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded.
In addition to that, it also sought reconstitution of the Election Commissioners’ selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, "to ensure the independence and credibility of the institution".
"The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections," Satheesan said later in an X post.
Resolution Calls For Changes To Selection Panel
The resolution is a political demand addressed to the Union government and does not itself remove the CEC from office. The removal of a Chief Election Commissioner is governed by constitutional provisions, and a state Assembly resolution cannot by itself bring about that outcome.
The development nevertheless adds to the national debate over electoral-roll revision, the independence of election authorities and safeguards against the exclusion of eligible voters.
The resolution comes amid a wider political dispute over the SIR exercise, with the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) backing demands for greater scrutiny of electoral rolls.
The resolution raises concerns that eligible voters may have been removed without clear criteria or prior notice, potentially affecting marginalised communities, migrant workers and young voters. These remain allegations raised by the state government, rather than findings established by a court.
The Assembly has also opposed the SIR exercise in the past. In September 2025, the then LDF government passed a resolution urging the Election Commission to abandon its proposed nationwide revision.
The latest resolution broadens that opposition by directly challenging the CEC’s leadership and seeking changes to the process through which Election Commissioners are appointed.