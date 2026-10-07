INDIA Bloc Protest: Allies Question Rahul Gandhi’s Akashvani Bhavan Sit-In

The Congress has described the Gandhi siblings’ move at Akashvani Bhavan as “impromptu”. According to Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi had planned to enter the Akashvani Bhavan complex and leave through its back gate, which is directly opposite the Election Commission office. However, police locked the back gate, following which Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Venugopal, Pawan Khera and Imran Pratapgarhi, staged a sit-in at the All India Radio headquarters.